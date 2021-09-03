'We haven't had this in a while': After lopsided win against Omaha Bryan, Lincoln High enjoying 2-0 start

Lincoln High’s 42-0 win over Omaha Bryan on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex was smoother sailing for the Links than last week, when they won by two points.

The Links are now 2-0, already doubling last season's win total.

After relying on four touchdown passes from senior quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby in last week’s close victory, Lincoln High went to the ground game in Friday’s game. Lott-Buzby went under center the entire first drive, and Dane Mentore rushed six times for 43 yards, including a three-yard touchdown to give Lincoln High a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.

Corlen Williams-Barney, Julian Babahanov and A’Magine Young each scored rushing touchdowns.

“I think we’ve got the makings to be a pretty good team running the ball,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “We’ve got to get our offensive line to get confident. I knew we’d kind of have to lean on the skill guys to start out, but I wanted to get our run game established. I thought we did that tonight.”

Macke also said he thought his team was a bit sloppy in the first half before playing a clean second half. A few momentum-building plays in the second quarter helped to give the Links some breathing room while they found their footing.