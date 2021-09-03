'We haven't had this in a while': After lopsided win against Omaha Bryan, Lincoln High enjoying 2-0 start

Lincoln High’s 42-0 win over Omaha Bryan on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex was smoother sailing for the Links than last week, when they won by two points.
The Links are now 2-0, already doubling last season's win total.
After relying on four touchdown passes from senior quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby in last week’s close victory, Lincoln High went to the ground game in Friday’s game. Lott-Buzby went under center the entire first drive, and Dane Mentore rushed six times for 43 yards, including a three-yard touchdown to give Lincoln High a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.
Corlen Williams-Barney, Julian Babahanov and A’Magine Young each scored rushing touchdowns.
“I think we’ve got the makings to be a pretty good team running the ball,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “We’ve got to get our offensive line to get confident. I knew we’d kind of have to lean on the skill guys to start out, but I wanted to get our run game established. I thought we did that tonight.”
Macke also said he thought his team was a bit sloppy in the first half before playing a clean second half. A few momentum-building plays in the second quarter helped to give the Links some breathing room while they found their footing.
Javon Leuty returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 13-0, then Lincoln High picked up a safety, and Lott-Buzby hit Ben Ngoyi for a 56-yard touchdown pass with a minute left in the first half. The Links took a 21-0 lead into halftime and never looked back.
Lincoln High controlled the game in the second half. The defense, which played solidly all night long, forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter, then the Links put together a four-play drive for a score. They were also able to get several backups into the game late.
The Links’ 2-0 start to the season is the first since 2017.
“We haven’t had this in a while,” Macke said of the fast start. “The kids are happy, they’re practicing really well, they’re confident, and hopefully we can continue to build on it.”
Omaha Bryan dropped to 0-2 on the year.
In this Series
High school football Week 2 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
-
Updated
Friday Night Rewind: Papio South's big 4th-quarter rally stuns East; Long BDS streak (dating to 2014) ends
-
Updated
Northeast quarterback Gray left speechless as Rockets win first game in two years
-
Updated
After shaky season opener, Grand Island plays a 'clean' game to take down Pius X
- 8 updates