"We had confidence": Brahmer's late grab leads No. 8 Pierce to dramatic upset over No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood

PIERCE — When in need of a game-changing play, it’s probably a good idea to look the way of the tallest, most athletic player on the field.
For the Pierce Bluejays, it’s undoubtedly tight end Ben Brahmer, a Nebraska football recruit who has over half the team’s receiving yardage this season. Staring at a tie ball game with under 40 seconds left, Brahmer knew exactly what was coming.
Pierce ran a similar play to what it ran in the C-1 title game a year ago, and the result was the same. Brahmer hauled in the 35-yard pass to set up Pierce’s game-winning rushing touchdown as the No. 8 Bluejays defeated No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood 35-28 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 playoffs on Friday.
“I knew we were going to convert it, because last year in the state championship we ran an almost identical play at the same spot on the field,” Ben Brahmer said. “We had confidence, we knew were going to complete it because we run that play every day in practice.”
The last time that Pierce (9-2) hosted a home playoff game, the Bluejays came away with a state title. After defeating Broken Bow on the road last week, the stakes were slightly lower this time around, even if the level of competition was not.
Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) hadn’t allowed more than 16 points in a game all season, and the margins were extremely slim in a battle of evenly matched teams. The home atmosphere made a difference as Ashland-Greenwood struggled with offsides penalties all game long and the home fans made their voices heard throughout the fourth quarter.
“It’s always worth a touchdown when you play at home; you go down to Ashland and it’s probably worth a touchdown for them,” said Pierce coach Mark Brahmer.
The fact that the game wasn’t decided until the final 20 seconds was indicative of how close the two teams were all night long. Ashland-Greenwood quarterback Dane Jacobsen tossed a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Evan Shepard and Carter Washburn, while Brahmer and running backs Matt Christensen and Michael Kruntorad found the end zone for Pierce.
Jacobsen led Ashland-Greenwood’s offensive charge with 200 passing yards, and 134 of Abram Scholting’s 198 passing yards went to Brahmer.
The 21-21 halftime score marked the most points Ashland-Greenwood had allowed all season, but Pierce still needed to find its second gear after the break.
“We were a little concerned at halftime because it was almost like we were defeated a little bit,” Mark Brahmer said. “I didn’t like the mood, so we had to wake our guys up.”
What certainly woke up Pierce were a pair of third-quarter interceptions that kept scoring at a premium until the fourth quarter. The Bluejay defense pitched a shutout for most of the second half as it held Ashland-Greenwood out of the end zone until a game-tying rush touchdown from Thomas Spears with three minutes left.
“We had to fight for every inch; that’s a great football team, extremely well coached and sound on the defensive side,” Mark Brahmer said.
Thanks to Brahmer’s big play and Kruntorad’s ensuing 1-yard rushing touchdown, Pierce’s dreams of back-to-back C-1 state titles are still alive. That showed in the enthusiastic postgame celebrations that began with Pierce’s players falling to the grass in joy before bellowing the school fight song alongside their family and friends in the stands.
With Pierce potentially in line to host a semifinal matchup as well, Ben Brahmer summed up the team’s feelings pretty well.
“Our fans here are insane; Pierce is a football community,” said Brahmer.