"We had confidence": Brahmer's late grab leads No. 8 Pierce to dramatic upset over No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood

PIERCE — When in need of a game-changing play, it’s probably a good idea to look the way of the tallest, most athletic player on the field.

For the Pierce Bluejays, it’s undoubtedly tight end Ben Brahmer, a Nebraska football recruit who has over half the team’s receiving yardage this season. Staring at a tie ball game with under 40 seconds left, Brahmer knew exactly what was coming.

Pierce ran a similar play to what it ran in the C-1 title game a year ago, and the result was the same. Brahmer hauled in the 35-yard pass to set up Pierce’s game-winning rushing touchdown as the No. 8 Bluejays defeated No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood 35-28 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 playoffs on Friday.

“I knew we were going to convert it, because last year in the state championship we ran an almost identical play at the same spot on the field,” Ben Brahmer said. “We had confidence, we knew were going to complete it because we run that play every day in practice.”

The last time that Pierce (9-2) hosted a home playoff game, the Bluejays came away with a state title. After defeating Broken Bow on the road last week, the stakes were slightly lower this time around, even if the level of competition was not.