‘We can make it a trip to remember’: Seven-hour bus ride just part of the fun for Beatrice’s playoff journey

With a 5-0 record heading into a big Week 6 clash with Waverly, the Beatrice football team had to be feeling pretty good about itself.
A blowout 56-7 loss to the No. 6 Vikings brought Beatrice back to earth, while ensuing losses to Seward and Plattsmouth humbled it even further. That three-week reality check has made Beatrice a better team, and its progress since has the Orangemen ready to begin their playoff journey with renewed confidence.
“That (Waverly game) was probably some of the most undisciplined and uninspired football that we’ve played,” Beatrice coach Jeff Kezeor said. “We just came together as a staff and a team, went over those plays and just broke everything down. We kind of went back to the roots of what got us to 5-0.”
While they don’t have the wins to show for it, Beatrice went toe-to-toe with playoff teams Seward and Plattsmouth over the next two weeks. A touchdown pass with under 20 seconds left is what it took for No. 8 Seward to overcome the Orangemen, and they also gave No. 2 Plattsmouth one of its toughest games of the season despite losing a late lead.
The good news for Beatrice is that the team is the healthiest it’s been in a month. Deegan Nelson, a 1,000-yard rusher, missed the Plattsmouth game with an ankle injury but returned last week with a 225-yard, four-touchdown effort in a win over Crete.
Nelson is also one of the team’s best defenders at linebacker, but others have picked up his slack by making big plays of their own. Tucker Timmerman makes a big impact at linebacker, while Elliot Jurgens, Austin Burroughs and Brandon Scheer are ball-hawking players in the secondary.
Combined with several experienced pass rushers up front, the Beatrice defense has big-play potential at all times.
“We’ve really been happy defensively ever since the Waverly game,” Kezeor said. “Up front, Caleb Jones does a lot for us and he’s a guy we feel very confident in at the line of scrimmage.”
Not only will Beatrice begin its playoff journey on the road this week, but its destination is as far away as it gets. The No. 10-seeded Orangemen will have to load up the bus for a seven-hour drive west to No. 7 Scottsbluff. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time, 7 p.m. Central, so Kezeor and the Beatrice staff are still trying to put together plans for transportation that evening.
They’d need several charter bus drivers to make the trek home after the game, only to get back around 6 a.m. on Saturday. A lot of driving in a 24-hour period, to be sure, but the Orangemen are trying to make the most of it.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re selling it with the mentality that we can make it a trip to remember and have fun with it,” Kezeor said. “I think the kids are actually pretty excited to have this opportunity.”
Part of the opportunity is that Beatrice and Scottsbluff appear to match up very well. The Bearcats’ only losses are to Fort Morgan, Colorado (6-1 record) and No. 4 Aurora, and they’ve won six consecutive games since a Week 3 loss. Running back Sebastien Boyle and quarterback Braeden Stull are both all-state candidates with over 15 rushing touchdowns apiece, and Scottsbluff has a big, stout offensive line as always.
That type of challenge is something Beatrice sees every day in practice, and it’s why the Orangemen are optimistic as they begin their playoff journey.
“They’re a great team and very similar to the brand of football we play; we feel like we match up pretty well and it’s the type of team we like to play,” Kezeor said.
