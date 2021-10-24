‘We can make it a trip to remember’: Seven-hour bus ride just part of the fun for Beatrice’s playoff journey

Nelson is also one of the team’s best defenders at linebacker, but others have picked up his slack by making big plays of their own. Tucker Timmerman makes a big impact at linebacker, while Elliot Jurgens, Austin Burroughs and Brandon Scheer are ball-hawking players in the secondary.

Combined with several experienced pass rushers up front, the Beatrice defense has big-play potential at all times.

“We’ve really been happy defensively ever since the Waverly game,” Kezeor said. “Up front, Caleb Jones does a lot for us and he’s a guy we feel very confident in at the line of scrimmage.”

Not only will Beatrice begin its playoff journey on the road this week, but its destination is as far away as it gets. The No. 10-seeded Orangemen will have to load up the bus for a seven-hour drive west to No. 7 Scottsbluff. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time, 7 p.m. Central, so Kezeor and the Beatrice staff are still trying to put together plans for transportation that evening.

They’d need several charter bus drivers to make the trek home after the game, only to get back around 6 a.m. on Saturday. A lot of driving in a 24-hour period, to be sure, but the Orangemen are trying to make the most of it.