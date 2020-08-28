'We actually need to work on everything after that': Southwest's fast start fades in lopsided loss at Gretna

GRETNA — Friday night’s game was hardly the season-opener that Lincoln Southwest would have hoped for.
While sophomore quarterback Collin Fritton started the team’s year with an explosive 50-yard touchdown run, Southwest’s lead didn’t stay long. A combination of turnovers, penalties and sloppy play allowed Gretna to scored 30 unanswered points in a 30-7 victory over the Silver Hawks.
“We actually need to work on everything after that,” Lincoln Southwest coach Andew Sherman said. “We’ve got a lot of good players, but we just made a few too many mistakes, and it was definitely a Week 1 game.”
Both teams possessed the ball once in a scoreless first quarter, but it was Fritton who provided the first score of the game when he juked past multiple defenders on a long touchdown run. The Dragons fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Southwest had a golden opportunity to seize control of the game.
Its drive ended in a punt, but Southwest still led 7-0 with under a minute left in the half. Suddenly, the whole game flipped in less than 20 in-game seconds.
Gretna successfully ran a trick play in which running back Trevor Marshall threw a pass to Jackson Alexander for a 90-yard catch-and-run score. Then, Southwest couldn’t corral the kickoff and it took only one play for Marshall to find the end zone again, this time as the recipient of a touchdown pass from Gretna quarterback Zane Flores.
“That was a big momentum-changer for us because it got us out of that hole we were in,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said.
Southwest’s kickoff woes continued in the third quarter when another muffed kick return, combined with an errant snap, led to a safety. With starting running back Telo Arsiaga nursing an ankle injury throughout the second half, Southwest struggled to string together a full drive as it committed 10 penalties, compared with three for Gretna.
Meanwhile, the Dragons continued to use their quick-fire passing game to carve apart Southwest, with 244 of Gretna’s 295 yards coming through the air. Marshall led the way with 192 all-purpose yards, and Alexander caught eight passes for 147 yards.
Southwest did manage to win the rushing battle as it outgained Gretna 186-51 on the ground, but the Silver Hawks will have plenty to work on before they play Lincoln Southeast next week.
“All we can do is put our best foot forward and learn from our mistakes tonight so we can correct them as best we can,” Sherman said.
