'We actually need to work on everything after that': Southwest's fast start fades in lopsided loss at Gretna

GRETNA — Friday night’s game was hardly the season-opener that Lincoln Southwest would have hoped for.

While sophomore quarterback Collin Fritton started the team’s year with an explosive 50-yard touchdown run, Southwest’s lead didn’t stay long. A combination of turnovers, penalties and sloppy play allowed Gretna to scored 30 unanswered points in a 30-7 victory over the Silver Hawks.

“We actually need to work on everything after that,” Lincoln Southwest coach Andew Sherman said. “We’ve got a lot of good players, but we just made a few too many mistakes, and it was definitely a Week 1 game.”

Both teams possessed the ball once in a scoreless first quarter, but it was Fritton who provided the first score of the game when he juked past multiple defenders on a long touchdown run. The Dragons fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Southwest had a golden opportunity to seize control of the game.

Its drive ended in a punt, but Southwest still led 7-0 with under a minute left in the half. Suddenly, the whole game flipped in less than 20 in-game seconds.