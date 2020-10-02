Waverly's defense sets the tone in victory against Beatrice

BEATRICE — The Beatrice offense couldn't get much going against a stout Waverly defense Friday night at the House of Orange.

The Orangemen fell to Class B No. 6 Waverly 38-7.

Beatrice's defense forced two turnovers in the first half, but its offense was unable to capitalize. The Orangemen finally found the end zone in the third quarter, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Waverly struck first when Zane Schawang broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run, giving Waverly an early 7-0 lead.

The Vikings were unable to take advantage of great field position two drives later, losing a fumble. But they responded on their next series when Nolan Wiese scored from 6 yards out.

Beatrice fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Vikings recovered, taking over at the Beatrice 39. A pass and three run plays set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Schawang, extending Waverly's lead to 21-0.

Schawang scored another touchdown on Waverly's first drive of the second half, making it 28-0.

The Orangemen fumbled the ball back to Waverly on their next drive, but the Beatrice defense was able to force a turnover on downs.