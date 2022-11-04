Waverly uses familiar methods on offense, defense to wear down Northwest

WAVERLY — It was an all-too-familiar formula that Waverly used to reach the Class B semifinals.

A physical ground game complemented by a stout, aggressive defensive effort helped the No. 5 Vikings wear down Grand Island Northwest 30-7 on Friday.

Waverly (9-2) advanced to a semifinal next Friday at top-ranked Bennington. It will be the Vikings' first trip to the semifinals since 2019.

Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said his team has played with an edge all year.

“Maybe that’s when we’re at our best, when we have a chip on our shoulder,” Manstedt said. “To get this far you have to get a little luck, and we got a bit with getting another home game this week. And that’s huge because we’re really good at home.”

The two-headed rushing attack of Evan Kastens and Aden Smith were at it again for Waverly. Kastens ran for 94 yards on 18 carries, while Smith tallied 51 yards and a touchdown.

They did it behind an offensive line that returned just one starter from the 2021 team. A position group that Manstedt and senior quarterback Trey Jackson said doesn’t get enough credit.

“They just make holes for us to run through,” Jackson said. “You know, they’re smaller guys (up front), but they sure play big.”

Said Manstedt: "Our offensive line deserves so much credit. With just one returning starter and here they are, taking us to the semifinals. And that is so cool.”

The Vikings got another standout performance from two-way senior Cooper Skrobecki. He hauled in a pair of TD passes from Jackson from his tight end position and led a nasty, fired-up Waverly defense from his linebacker position. The Vikings brought heavy pressure all night as Northwest senior quarterback Austin Payne took a beating.

Jackson called Skrobecki a baller. Their second-quarter 32-yard pitch and catch came on a nifty play action.

“We knew it was something we could capitalize on,” Jackson said. “Skro is just a playmaker. A baller. He’s a great safety link for me and all he does is make plays.”

Waverly’s defense shut down the Northwest run game, forcing Payne and Camden Jensen to throw it 33 times. The Vikings blitzed and brought pressure from all angles.

“We knew going into the game we had to make their quarterback uncomfortable,” Manstedt said. “We’ve seen enough film to know if he had time to pick you apart, he will. That was our plan to make him uncomfortable, and I think we did.”