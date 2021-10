Waverly first-team Super-State lineman Trevor Brown committed to North Dakota State on Friday.

Brown, a 6-foot-2, 272-pound senior, plays on both sides for the ball for the Vikings but is best known for his prowess on defense.

Brown is a multi-sport athlete, a nominee for the Journal Star's 2020-21 boys athlete of the year award. On the wrestling mat, he won a state title in 2020 and qualified for the state track and field meet in shot put.

Check back for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0