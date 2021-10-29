Waverly scores on six straight possessions to roll past Northwest 59-13

WAVERLY — Waverly may have started slow, but once they got rolling, its offense was nearly unstoppable.

After being stymied by the Northwest defense on their first two possessions, Class B No. 6 Waverly found its groove, scoring on six straight possessions as it rolled to a 59-13 win in an opening-round playoff game Friday at Viking Stadium.

Preston Harms ran for 142 yards – all in the first half — and senior quarterback Cole Murray added 59 yards on the ground and 122 through the air as Waverly advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against top-ranked Bennington next Friday.

“I told the boys I was impressed with how they played in all three phases,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “We did a lot of good things out there tonight.”

Harms, who tallied two touchdowns of over 80 yards in last Friday’s triple OT win over Norris, kept the momentum going this week. His 85-yard touchdown sprint put Waverly up 17-0 in the second quarter and a veteran offensive line continued to blow open holes for a stable of Waverly backs to run through.

“I just got the ball and our line did an amazing job blocking,” Harms said. “There was a huge hole and I just tried to hit it hard.”