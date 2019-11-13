Starting three sophomores on the offensive line going against an undefeated, defending state championship football team known for its physicality up front created a lot of unknowns going into Waverly’s regular-season game last month against Omaha Skutt.
While top-ranked Skutt escaped with a 28-21 win in overtime against the now No. 2 Vikings on Oct. 11, one thing was certain afterwards. The young Waverly line went toe to toe against a more experienced SkyHawk front led by 6-foot-4, 290-pound Super-Stater Blake Anderson, a Northern Iowa recruit, and held up fine.
“He’s (Anderson) a big dude, but I didn’t feel like he had that much on me,” said Waverly’s 6-3, 260-pound sophomore Trevor Brown, a left tackle who started as a freshman on the Vikings’ offensive line. The future Division I college prospect has added starting defensive tackle duties this fall. He helped lead a Waverly rushing game that picked up 302 yards against the SkyHawks.
“They’re (Skutt) not that much better than we are, we’re right there with them,” Brown added. “For a bunch of young guys, we held our own in there.”
It’s no wonder the Vikings (10-1) are anxious for their Class B state semifinal rematch against the defending state champions (11-0 and riding a 24-game winning streak) at Omaha Skutt at 7 p.m. Friday. Besides handing Waverly its only loss of this season, the SkyHawks also defeated the Vikings in the semifinals of the 2018 playoffs.
Brown, sophomore center Wyatt Fanning (5-10, 210) and sophomore right tackle Jacob Krauter (6-1, 235) are part of an offensive line that paves the way for Waverly’s punishing ground game to average 353 yards per game. Senior quarterback Mason Nieman (1,197 yards, 13 TDs) and junior running back Zane Schawang (1,001 yards, nine TDs) are already over the 1,000-yard mark and junior back Evan Canoyer (675 yards, 17 TDs) isn’t far off.
“It’s fun watching those guys break runs and get downfield,” Brown said. “If we get a good push and give them just a little hole, they’re going to make something out of it. It motivates us to work even harder.”
Fanning says Brown’s success as a freshman on varsity last season set the table for Krauter and himself to contribute this season.
“When we saw the level that Trevor was playing, that gave us confidence that we could get there as well,” Fanning said. “I’d never played varsity (football) before, so it took some time to adjust to the speed of the game.”
Brown, Fanning and Krauter are all on the Waverly wrestling team, where Brown finished third at state in the Class B 285-pound division. Fanning drops down to 195 pounds during the winter and Krauter will be at 220.
“It can get pretty intense between the three of us in the wrestling room,” Krauter said. “But it’s definitely something that makes us better football players. It gets you in shape and really helps with endurance.”
A pair of seniors — Mike Larsen and Logan Berner — man the left guard spots while senior Ian Steinmeyer is the starting right guard. First-year Waverly head coach Reed Manstedt credits offensive line coach Brian Jackson for the Vikings’ development up front.
“So many kids don’t want to play those positions, but he’s (Jackson) made it fun to be an offensive lineman,” Manstedt said. “He’s made it a cool thing and the kids really respond to that.”