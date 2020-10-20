Waverly RBs Schawang, Canoyer will also have key roles defensively vs. Norris' passing attack Friday night

The best defense Waverly can put out there against Norris’ potent, high-powered passing game might be the Vikings’ 1-2 punch on offense with running backs Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer.

The Waverly seniors, however, are also standout defensive players, Schawang at safety and Canoyer as an all-state linebacker. So every play they’re involved with in the Class B No. 5 Vikings’ (6-2) district football championship showdown at home at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 3 Norris (7-1) will be directed toward that Titan aerial attack, either keeping it on the sidelines or defending it closely on the field.

It’s a rivalry game, and Schawang, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, has gotten to know his Norris senior counterparts at receiver through the years — Nebraska recruit James Carnie, South Dakota commit Matt Medill, Husker baseball pledge CJ Hood and all-state basketball player Trey Deveaux, all of whom are 6-4 or taller.

“They’ve always been tall and they’ve always been big playmakers for them,” said Schawang, who has rushed for 950 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while also intercepting a team-high three passes.

“It will be challenging, we just have to stay on our man and do what we do best,” Schawang added. “As long as we hit them hard, they don’t like to get hit.”