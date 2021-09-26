Waverly quarterback Murray returns from injury at the right time as No. 5 Vikings face difficult end to season

The Vikings found a new gear, though, over the next two weeks with a 41-34 win over Northwest and 38-7 win over Mount Michael last week. Kastens ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns in that win over Northwest, fullback Eddie Johnson has over 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks, and players such as Harms and Garrett Jenkins have found success the running the ball as well.

After scoring 57 total points over the first three games, Waverly turned it up a notch by combining for 79 points in its last two games.

“Going into the season we had about five or six guys that felt all could emerge as the guy (at running back),” Manstedt said. “Credit our offensive line, one of the things I think was missing weeks one to three was our rushing game. For us to develop that run game against Grand Island Northwest and really get that thing going was the big difference for us.”

Keeping up that same level of success in its rushing attack will be important for Waverly’s final four regular-season games, which all come against strong opponents. Waverly ends its season with games against No. 8 Beatrice, No. 3 Plattsmouth, Crete and No. 9 Norris, all opponents which will test the Vikings’ defensive strength.