Waverly QB Wiese and teammates looking for different kind of history-making this week

Nolan Wiese’s first varsity high school start as Waverly’s quarterback last Friday carried some historical value to it as the Vikings came through with a 49-0 win in Elkhorn North’s first football game since opening its doors three weeks ago.
The senior would love be on the right side of history again this Friday on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. The Class B No. 2 Vikings are the next ones up for the opportunity to knock off two-time defending Class B state champion Omaha Skutt and end the top-ranked SkyHawks’ 27-game winning streak.
Skutt has beaten Waverly four times during its title runs the past two years, including the semifinals of the 2019 playoffs, which ended the Vikings’ 10-2 season.
Wiese has been spectator on the sidelines at those contests. Now he’s finally getting his chance against one of the most successful Class B football programs of all time at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
“This is all brand new to me,” said Wiese, who broke an 83-yard touchdown run against the Wolves last week. “When the schedules were released last winter and we saw we had Skutt in Week 2, we were super-excited. We’ve been looking forward to this game ever since then.”
Wiese was part of a ground game that rushed for 331 yards last week, led by senior Zane Schawang’s 139 yards on 10 carries and three TDs. Senior all-stater Evan Canoyer had 82 yards and two touchdowns on just four attempts.
Wiese operated behind an offensive line led by junior all-state left tackle Trevor Brown (6-foot-3, 270 pounds), who joins three other starters back up front from a year ago — senior tight end Tyztin Hoos (6-2, 200), junior center Wyatt Fanning (6-0, 230) and senior right guard Hunter Hanke (6-2, 215).
They allowed Wiese to operate stress free, a luxury he may not have against Skutt.
“I thought Nolan did a great job of managing the football game, making good decisions and using all the assets around him,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “He wasn’t too nervous, he had command in the huddle and when we needed him to make a play, he came through.”
This is not the same Skutt team that’s won the past two state titles, with just two offensive starters and four defensive regulars back from a year ago. Brown will not be battling linemen such as two-time, first-team Super-Stater Blake Anderson and all-stater Ryne Emanuel, both of whom graduated.
Brown, however, still expects a physical challenge on both sides of the ball, with particular emphasis on the SkyHawk running game. Senior I-back Dominic Melrose went for 162 yards on 12 carries and four touchdowns in Skutt’s 35-19 season-opening win over Omaha Roncalli.
“We’re really not expecting anything less than what they had last year, even though they don’t have the size this year,” Brown said of Skutt, which has picked up a pair of Omaha Burke starters in junior transfer quarterback/linebacker Caden Becker and junior transfer linebacker Alec Cook.
“But I feel like our defense is good enough to stop their run game.”
