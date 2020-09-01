Waverly QB Wiese and teammates looking for different kind of history-making this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nolan Wiese’s first varsity high school start as Waverly’s quarterback last Friday carried some historical value to it as the Vikings came through with a 49-0 win in Elkhorn North’s first football game since opening its doors three weeks ago.

The senior would love be on the right side of history again this Friday on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. The Class B No. 2 Vikings are the next ones up for the opportunity to knock off two-time defending Class B state champion Omaha Skutt and end the top-ranked SkyHawks’ 27-game winning streak.

Skutt has beaten Waverly four times during its title runs the past two years, including the semifinals of the 2019 playoffs, which ended the Vikings’ 10-2 season.

Wiese has been spectator on the sidelines at those contests. Now he’s finally getting his chance against one of the most successful Class B football programs of all time at home at 7 p.m. Friday.

“This is all brand new to me,” said Wiese, who broke an 83-yard touchdown run against the Wolves last week. “When the schedules were released last winter and we saw we had Skutt in Week 2, we were super-excited. We’ve been looking forward to this game ever since then.”