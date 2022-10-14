Waverly leans on offensive line in physical 14-0 win vs. Seward

WAVERLY — Coming into this season, Waverly’s big question revolved around the offensive line.

Such is life after Trevor Brown, a four-year starter who is playing for North Dakota State.

Eight games in, the Vikings’ big guys aren’t just holding their own, but they’re also blazing their own path.

Class B No. 5 Waverly (6-2) rushed for 236 yards in a hard-fought 14-0 win over Seward on Friday at Viking Stadium.

The Vikings ran the final six minutes off the clock on 12 consecutive run plays behind the offensive linemen.

“Credit to our O-line,” Vikings coach Reed Manstedt said. “Coming in, they were our big question mark, and here we are in Game 8 leaning on them. It tells you all you need to know about that group.”

That unit includes seniors Nate Leininger, Logan Rogers, Brenden Barnes, Grant Sindelar and Tyler Erlandson, and junior Camden Chaffin.

The two-headed duo of juniors Evan Kastens and Aden Smith once again led the way on the ground. They combined for 187 yards on 36 carries. Kastens opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 55-yard burst on a toss play.

“It’s great to get us both in there and get us both going,” said Smith, who finished with 90 yards on 20 carries.

“Our line did great and has been great all year.”

Ninth-ranked Seward had a few chances to get on the board. Its best chance came in the second quarter trailing 14-0. But Vikings defensive back Tyler Brewer stepped in front of a Kalen Knott pass and picked it off at the Jays’ 6-yard line.

“That was a huge play by Ty Brewer,” Manstedt said. “How fun to see a kid make a play like that on senior night. This class has consistently come up with big plays.”

Despite the 14-0 lead, Waverly was unable to pull away in the final two quarters. A part of that was an aggressive and disciplined Seward defense that kept the Bluejays (5-3) within reach.

“We missed a few opportunities, but I wouldn’t trade the fight in this team for anybody,” Bluejays coach Jamie Opfer said.

“We didn’t back down.”

Waverly will have a bye in Week 9; Lincoln Northwest was to be its final regular-season opponent.

But Manstedt said the Vikings will welcome the week off to get healed up and prepare for the playoffs.

“We’ll take it with a half-glass-full mentality,” he said. “We have a few kids we need to get healed up, so it’s coming at the right time.”

Said Smith: “I took a lot of carries tonight, so it’ll be nice to get a break.”