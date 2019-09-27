FIRTH — Sure the season is still young, but Waverly had a drive for the ages to finish off a 21-14 victory at Norris Friday night at Norris High.
Waverly, 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class B, drove 88 yards in 11 plays to take the lead with 10 seconds left over No. 10 Norris.
The Vikings converted a fourth-and-2 at the Waverly 25-yard line when Norris jumped offside.
Waverly quarterback Mason Nieman picked up 50 yards on five carries on the drive to set up the winning score by Evan Canoyer.
"I got that play (the one to get Norris to jump offside) from Chuck McGinnis when I was an assistant at Crete," said Vikings coach Reed Manstedt, in his first year at Waverly.
Waverly called time out at the Viking 20-yard line with under four minutes left.
The Vikings then broke out of the huddle in a hurry, set at the line and Norris jumped.
"That play has worked maybe nine or 10 times for touchdowns this year," said Manstedt. "I don't know why it works so well but our kids are very disciplined about running that play."
Nieman, a senior quarterback, who finished with 20 carries for 169 yards, broke free on a 33-yard run to set up Canoyer's winning score.
Canoyer scored on a wildcat play for the second time in the game. "That bunch-up play works because you don't know if we're coming up the middle or going outside," Manstedt said.
The Vikings rolled up 320 yards rushing but had to count on a sturdy defense after Waverly lost two fumbles deep in Norris territory and Norris threatened for big plays throughout the game.
Norris (3-2) scored first on a run by Dylan Meyer that followed a 51-yard punt return by Zane Leyden.
Norris quarterback Aidan Oerter hit CJ Hood on a 73-yard scoring strike to give the Titans a 14-7 lead with 3:37 left in the first half.
But Waverly countered with a long kickoff return and a 44-yard scoring run by Nieman to tie the game just over a minute later.
"We had something good going and they changed up with coverage and we just didn't have any luck passing in the second half," said Norris coach Ty Twarling. "We didn't execute in the second half, and they (Waverly) were flying to the ball. Their defense was great and we weren't getting the right reads or something just a little off."
Waverly limited Norris to just 16 yards rushing and 24 yards passing in the second half.
"You have to credit our offensive line and our defensive lines," said Manstedt.