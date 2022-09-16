Waverly gets ground game going in shutout at Norris

FIRTH — Things are coming together for Class B No. 5 Waverly.

The Vikings’ 42-0 win at Norris on Friday showcased their recently dominant defense and improving line play, both of which are strengths that will serve them well as the season wears on.

After a loss to No. 4 Elkhorn to open the season, Waverly has won its last three games to improve to 3-1. Friday’s shutout was the second straight for a team that has not allowed a point since their 28-21 win at Beatrice in Week 2.

“I wasn’t expecting to shut them out by any means,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “That’s a really good football team, and they’ve played a tough schedule to start.”

Yards were hard to come by early, as both teams struggled to move the ball for much of the first quarter. The Vikings kicked things into gear near the end of the opening frame with a 21-yard run by junior Evan Kastens, who finished off the drive one play later with a 23-yard score.

The Vikings grabbed their second score on a short run by quarterback Trey Jackson, then relied on their defense to take control. Back-to-back turnovers (an interception by Preston Harms and a fumble recovery by Ian Morehead) set up a pair of short rushing scores for Charlie Johnson. Waverly took a 28-0 lead into halftime and never looked back.

Kastens took the second play from scrimmage in the second half to the house with a 77-yard touchdown run to cap his night, an effort that included 176 yards on the ground, most of which came in just three quarters as the lead of a stable of running backs.

That backfield is finding more room to run lately, something Manstedt credited to his offensive line. The group, which includes Brendan Barnes, Tyler Erlandson, Logan Rogers, Nate Leininger, Grant Sindelar, is completely made up of seniors, though it returns just one starter from last year.

“They’re guys who have put in their time,” Manstedt said.

“We knew that if you want to win football games here in Nebraska, you’ve got to be able to run the ball when November rolls around,” the coach added. “That’s been a key of ours, to establish that run game, so to see that take off tonight was fun.”

Norris dropped to 1-3, with all three of its losses coming to Class B rated opponents.