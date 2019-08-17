Leading by example comes easy for Xavier Watts.
With Omaha Burke trailing Grand Island by 11 points at halftime, Watts led the best way he knows how — by catching touchdown passes of 62 and 37 yards late in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs in front.
He saved one last leadership play for the end, hauling in a 12-yard pass on fourth-and-5 for a first down that allowed the Bulldogs to run out the clock and claim a 24-20 victory. Watts made his mark with 11 catches for 159 yards.
Production like that in the big game during his senior season will be welcomed, if not expected. But more will be expected this fall from one of the top wide receiver recruits nationally.
He’ll not only have to walk the walk, but also talk the talk.
Burke coach Paul Limongi will be looking for his star to be a more vocal leader for the Bulldogs, a role the quiet, reserved Watts left to 2018 first-team Super-State seniors Nick Henrich, James Burks and Chris Hickman, as well as second-team Super-State quarterback Tyler Chadwick a year ago.
That doesn’t come as natural as running a post route for a touchdown, but Watts is working on it.
“I’ve been getting better at leading with my voice,” said Watts, the 2019 Lincoln Journal Star Boys Athlete of the Year. “I’m trying to communicate to the younger guys what our expectations are (in the Burke football program) and hold people accountable, but at the same time, encourage and energize.”
Limongi sees the effort Watts is making to step out of his comfort zone to become a more complete player. His leadership in the weight room as one of the hardest workers on the team has been a good start, according to the coach.
“It’s easy to lead when things are going well; we need him to speak up when things aren’t going so well, settle everyone down and be that calming force that keeps everyone positive,” Limongi said. “Xavier is picking that up and finding ways to demand the best out of everyone.”
Watts is demanding the best out of the 2018 season, but individually and from a team aspect. Never mind the graduation losses, Watts thinks the Bulldogs can repeat with a team that brings back some other key players like running back Jaylon Roussell and adds a number of talented transfers.
“I want over 1,000 yards receiving again, at least 20 touchdowns, seven interceptions on defense, win the Gatorade Player of the Year, win a state championship and break a bunch of records along the way,” Watts said.