Watch now: Class A No. 6 Lincoln East avoids early scare as Pius X goes down swinging in city clash

When Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X square off in the battle of A Street, neither team goes down without a fight. Just ask Noah Walters.
The Spartan quarterback completed 25 of 38 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. As he exited the field, blood slowly started to trickle from Walters’ nose.
“It just happens,” he said.
That type of mark can only happen when players leave everything on the field, which was the case Thursday night at Seacrest Field. Despite missing a variety of chances on offense, Walters connected with Cooper Erikson for a fourth-quarter touchdown that powered No. 6 Lincoln East to a 17-14 win over Lincoln Pius X.
The Walters-Erikson connection may have been East’s saving grace, as Erikson accounted for 152 of the 219 yards Lincoln East (1-0) gained through the air. During the late touchdown drive, Erikson beat single coverage twice, first for a monster 34-yard gain and again for the 9-yard score.
When Walters sees Erikson in that kind of situation, there’s no hesitation in getting the 6-foot-4 receiver the ball.
“My eyes get big (when that happens),” Walters said. “It’s awesome throwing to Coop on the single receiver side because I know he can beat anyone.”
Walters’ other touchdown pass was a 14-yard toss to Edwards Montgomery midway through the first quarter, but Lincoln East’s offensive output could have been much better if not for some missed chances. The Spartans allowed four first-half sacks, couldn’t take advantage of stellar field position, turned the ball over on downs twice and missed a field goal.
Head coach John Gingery told the Spartans after the game there were too many mistakes and too many penalties. Walters agreed.
“It was sloppy on the offensive end; we have a lot of improvement to do in practice. I think our defense carried us, and I’m glad we got the first win,” Walters said.
The big plays on defense came from Max Perry, who led the Spartans with 10 tackles, and Luke Greisen, who intercepted a pass early in the game. For the most part, Lincoln East’s defense kept Pius X (0-1) from stringing multiple first downs together.
With quarterback Tyrus Petsche starting his first varsity game, the Thunderbolts understandably leaned on their rushing attack. Julian Castillo, Marcus Dustin and Matt Bohy all ran the ball well, with Dustin and Bohy finding the end zone. Bohy’s score put Pius X up 14-10 early in the third quarter, but the Thunderbolts fell just short, literally, of a potential game-winning drive.
A fourth-down pass completion was marked just one foot shy of the first-down marker, sending the East faithful into celebration mode. The Thunderbolts lost this contest by 20 points last season, and the improvement that Pius X head coach Ryan Kearney saw on Thursday has him feeling hopeful for the rest of the season to come.
“I loved our fight tonight and that’s what I ask of them,” Kearney said. “We gotta live with mistakes, we gotta live with them making plays, but we just played for each other and that’s what I’m most proud of.”
LINCOLN EAST 17, LINCOLN PIUS X 14
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Lincoln East
|7
|0
|3
|7
|--
|17
LE--Montgomery 14 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LPX--Dustin 13 run (Schafers kick)
LE--Gorr 29 kick.
LPX--Dohy 7 run (Schafers kick)
LE--Erikson 13 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
