Watch now: Class A No. 6 Lincoln East avoids early scare as Pius X goes down swinging in city clash

When Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X square off in the battle of A Street, neither team goes down without a fight. Just ask Noah Walters.

The Spartan quarterback completed 25 of 38 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. As he exited the field, blood slowly started to trickle from Walters’ nose.

“It just happens,” he said.

That type of mark can only happen when players leave everything on the field, which was the case Thursday night at Seacrest Field. Despite missing a variety of chances on offense, Walters connected with Cooper Erikson for a fourth-quarter touchdown that powered No. 6 Lincoln East to a 17-14 win over Lincoln Pius X.

The Walters-Erikson connection may have been East’s saving grace, as Erikson accounted for 152 of the 219 yards Lincoln East (1-0) gained through the air. During the late touchdown drive, Erikson beat single coverage twice, first for a monster 34-yard gain and again for the 9-yard score.

When Walters sees Erikson in that kind of situation, there’s no hesitation in getting the 6-foot-4 receiver the ball.

“My eyes get big (when that happens),” Walters said. “It’s awesome throwing to Coop on the single receiver side because I know he can beat anyone.”