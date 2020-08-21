Watch now: Chronicling the state's first Class A football game in the COVID-19 era

And, we're off.
A high school football season that surely won't be forgotten anytime soon kicked off Friday night with a handful of Week 0 contests across the state.
Seacrest Field in Lincoln made its 2020 debut, as Class A Lincoln North Star hosted Class B Hastings.
A recap of the evening, through photos and videos:
This is a new one. A snappy hand sanitizing contraption greets all 681 official spectators. A nice touch by Lincoln Public Schools.
Overheard from a fan: "Where should we sit? I don't want to be near anyone."
In normal circumstances, that might come off as crass, or even plain rude. This year? Anything goes. Play on.
The obligatory wide shot of the football field. I'm not the type to get teary-eyed, but I'm not too proud to admit it felt pretty darn cool to see a football field for the first time since November, and knowing it would soon be raced up and down upon by players.
Here come the Gators. This is where it starts to sink in. There's going to be a living, breathing football game being played in the state of Nebraska. And it counts for something.
Let's play ball.
Well, it's Week 0 for everyone, folks. Even the media people. I missed the first five seconds of the first high school football touchdown in the state. Smooth. I had recorded every other play of the game leading up to that point. Sigh.
But, anyways, the play. North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie hits Jace Elliott with a quick slant over the middle, and Elliott does the rest, scampering for a 47-yard score.
(Not pictured: Hastings tying the game literal seconds later on a 67-yard strike from Harrett Synek to Braden Kalvelage).
North Star showed some grit here. Tied 8-8 in the third quarter, Hastings tucked the ball inside the 5-yard line, then eventually inside the 2. The Gators held firm, a four-down stand punctuated by a powerful stop of Tiger quarterback Jarrett Synek inches before the goal line. Yes, inches. Maybe four of them.
No redzone magic on defense for North Star this time. Synek rolls to his right, and fires a 13-yard strike to Braden Kalvelage to give the Tigers a 14-8 lead with 1:24 left in the third quarter.
How about that for an exclamation point? Hastings' Austin Nauert takes an interception back 98 yards for a score, padding the Tiger lead to 35-8, which serves as the final score and caps 27 unanswered points by Hastings.
This is peak high school sports. North Star players, mere moments after a disappointing loss, kneel and tip their helmets toward Hastings players from across the field.
The traditional handshake line didn't make the cut in COVID-19 protocols at Seacrest Field, so the Gators improvised. Gotta love it.
Synek on the decisive third quarter: "We caught back up. We knew we could do that."
Good stuff from North Star coach Tony Bozba: "I told the kids this one is on me."
Nate's notebook
* Penalties. Ah, nothing like the opening game jitters. The false starts. Encroachment. Illegal man downfield. Rinse. Repeat.
At one point, a spectator bellowed, "Hey, ref, is there going to be a flag on every play?"
He wasn't far off. The teams committed 12 penalties in the first half, and the (unofficial) total doubled that, slowing the pace down to a three-hour event.
* Seacrest Field. First time I've covered a game at the facility. Excellent. Clean facilities, sharp design, and you can tell event staff knows what they're doing — even in these crazy times.
* No-mask referees. It's not in the NSAA's COVID-19 guidelines for referees to wear face coverings — it is "permissible" but not required. Most, if not all, of the officiating crew at Seacrest Field did not wear any face covering, and it will be interesting to see if that is the trend across the state.
Through the lens
Here is Journal Star photographer Francis Gardler's full photo gallery:
