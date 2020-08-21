Watch now: Chronicling the state's first Class A football game in the COVID-19 era

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And, we're off.

A high school football season that surely won't be forgotten anytime soon kicked off Friday night with a handful of Week 0 contests across the state.

Seacrest Field in Lincoln made its 2020 debut, as Class A Lincoln North Star hosted Class B Hastings.

A recap of the evening, through photos and videos:

This is a new one. A snappy hand sanitizing contraption greets all 681 official spectators. A nice touch by Lincoln Public Schools.

Overheard from a fan: "Where should we sit? I don't want to be near anyone."

In normal circumstances, that might come off as crass, or even plain rude. This year? Anything goes. Play on.

The obligatory wide shot of the football field. I'm not the type to get teary-eyed, but I'm not too proud to admit it felt pretty darn cool to see a football field for the first time since November, and knowing it would soon be raced up and down upon by players.

Here come the Gators. This is where it starts to sink in. There's going to be a living, breathing football game being played in the state of Nebraska. And it counts for something.

Let's play ball.