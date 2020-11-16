Want to watch state football finals on TV or on your digital device? Here's how (and for free)

With seven state championship football games set to take place on the same day, the luxury of watching each on television went out the window.

But those interested in watching the games will still have the opportunity to do so.

The Class A final (7 p.m.) and Class C-2 final (3:15 p.m.) will be shown live on NET on Friday. The finals in Classes B, C-1, D-1 and D-2 will be livestreamed for free at netNebraska.org and on the NET Nebraska app.

The B, C-1, D-1 and D-2 finals also will be recorded for NET television broadcast at a later date in December.

Six state championship games were originally scheduled to take place over two days (Nov. 24-25) at Memorial Stadium. However, due to attendance and health restrictions related to COVID-19, the NSAA announced it was pulling the games from Memorial Stadium and assigning them to home sites for Friday. That in turn limits live television options.

News Channel Nebraska will televise the six-man championship in Kearney. It also will be available on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Class A: Elkhorn South (10-1) at Omaha Westside (11-0), 7 p.m., Phelps Field.