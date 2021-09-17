Walters has game to remember with six touchdowns in 56-20 Lincoln East win

As he walked off the field, Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters made sure the game ball made it safely to the Spartans' locker room.

After the performance he put up, it’s a souvenir worth keeping.

By the time halftime rolled around, Walters had already tossed four touchdown passes and totaled nearly 300 yards in the air, and he added to those marks in the second half.

Walters’ six touchdown passes led No. 10 Lincoln East to an emphatic 56-20 win over Millard North on Friday night at Seacrest Field.

Lincoln East (3-1) roared out to a fast start in last week’s win over Norfolk, and the Spartans replicated that feat once again. It took less than two minutes for Walters to throw his first score, a 19-yard screen to Billie Stephenson, and he remained a big-play threat all game long.

Walters also tossed a 90-yard touchdown to Cooper Erikson and a 72-yard strike to Luke Greisen as part of his big first-half effort.

“I knew that our linemen could (keep) their blocks,” said Walters about the long touchdown strikes. “Our line did great, our wide receivers got open and did their jobs, so all I needed to do was throw them the ball.”