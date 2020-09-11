Walters' first-half air attack leads undefeated East past Norfolk

Lincoln East starting quarterback Noah Walters didn’t play a down in the second half.
Walters was so efficient in the first half, he literally took himself out of the lineup for the final 24 minutes.
The junior passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first 24 minutes, to lead Class A No. 9 Lincoln East to a 55-13 football win over Norfolk on Friday night at Seacrest Field.
“No, not at all,” Walters said smiling when asked if he was upset that he didn’t get to play in the second half, instead standing on the sidelines with his shoulder pads off.
“I’m glad everybody got their opportunity,” Walters added after East improved to 3-0. “Our line really held up well tonight, and because of them, we could do anything we wanted, run or pass. We were really efficient.”
The Spartans were near-perfect offensively in the first 24 minutes, scoring on all seven possessions and piling up 415 yards of total offense in building a 49-6 halftime lead.
Walters, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior, was 13-of-16 in the first half, four going for scores — a 17-yarder to Austin Schneider in the first quarter, two to Carter Glenn of 38 and 47 yards in the second quarter and a 27-yard jet sweep around right end to DeKendrick McCray for the final score of the half with 2:21 showing.
Glenn had four catches for 136 yards in the first half. On the 47-yard reception, Walters rolled left and then unleashed the ball to the end zone under a heavy rush, and Glenn ran under it for the score.
“Walt kept rolling; I put my hand up, and then Walt might’ve thrown the best pass he’s ever made,” Glenn said. “I kept running and it landed right in my hands. Throwing a ball that far rolling to your left against your body under a rush like that is amazing.”
Walters was part of 135 yards rushing in the opening half with a 3-yard TD run for the first touchdown of the game. Hunter Epp also found the end zone on runs of 7 and 3 yards.
East coach John Gingery liked both the production and diversity of the offense in the first half. The fact that six different receivers caught passes during that span just added to his satisfaction.
“The offense really responded well,” Gingery said. “Noah spreads the ball out, so well, and it’s a bonus having all of those skilled kids who can make plays like that.”
Norfolk (1-2) interrupted the onslaught briefly, cutting the deficit to 21-6 with a 62-yard march late in the first period that was capped on a 25-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Kaden Ternus to sophomore wide receiver Jake Licking.
East backup quarterback Dominic Cockrell added a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter before Norfolk answered with a 9-yard scoring run from Cory Armstrong on the first play of the fourth period.
Norfolk coach Tom Olson said his team was overmatched in the first half but was pleased with the Panthers’ effort in the final two quarters after the outcome was decided.
“Their scheme is really good and our kids were scrambling all night trying to catch up,” Olson said. “Our kids gave us a good effort tonight. It was really hard after last week (a 42-0 loss to Columbus) to keep their heads up, but I thought our kids played hard all the way to end tonight.”
LINCOLN EAST 55, NORFOLK 13
|Norfolk
|6
|0
|0
|7
|--
|13
|Lincoln East
|21
|28
|6
|0
|--
|55
E--Walters 3 run (Chuol kick)
E--Schneider 17 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
E--Epp 7 run (Chuol kick)
N--Licking 25 pass from Ternus (kick failed)
E--Epp 3 run (Chuol kick)
E--Glenn 38 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
E--Glenn 47 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
E--McCray 27 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
E--Cockrell 5 run (kick failed)
N--Armstrong 9 run (Licking kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: East -- Stephenson 4-45, Epp 7-40, Adams 1-4, Walters 5-39, Springer 1-7, Cockrell 7-52, Welch 3-(-5), Bott 1-0. Norfolk -- Armstrong 16-62, Owen 8-22, Ternus 5-22, Sharp 4-(-7).
Passing: East -- Walters 13-16-0, 280. Norfolk -- Ternus 8-16-1, 76; Sharp 3-13-1, 26.
Receiving: East -- Glenn 4-136, Springer 1-15, Schneider 2-33, Van Meter 2-21, Erikson 2-33, McCray 2-42. Norfolk -- Lammers 5-37, J. Licking 1-25, Wacker 1-14, Armstrong 2-9, Reestman 2-17.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!