Walters' first-half air attack leads undefeated East past Norfolk

Glenn had four catches for 136 yards in the first half. On the 47-yard reception, Walters rolled left and then unleashed the ball to the end zone under a heavy rush, and Glenn ran under it for the score.

“Walt kept rolling; I put my hand up, and then Walt might’ve thrown the best pass he’s ever made,” Glenn said. “I kept running and it landed right in my hands. Throwing a ball that far rolling to your left against your body under a rush like that is amazing.”

Walters was part of 135 yards rushing in the opening half with a 3-yard TD run for the first touchdown of the game. Hunter Epp also found the end zone on runs of 7 and 3 yards.

East coach John Gingery liked both the production and diversity of the offense in the first half. The fact that six different receivers caught passes during that span just added to his satisfaction.

“The offense really responded well,” Gingery said. “Noah spreads the ball out, so well, and it’s a bonus having all of those skilled kids who can make plays like that.”

Norfolk (1-2) interrupted the onslaught briefly, cutting the deficit to 21-6 with a 62-yard march late in the first period that was capped on a 25-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Kaden Ternus to sophomore wide receiver Jake Licking.