Wahoo's newest star running back, Colin Ludvik, has the Warriors among Class C-1's best

Plenty of big-time running backs have come through the Wahoo offense during head coach Chad Fox’s 20 years in charge of the program.
Some C-1 teams might still be having nightmares of Trevin Luben, who ran over every team he faced during Wahoo’s 2019 state-title campaign. Colin Ludvik learned under Luben, and he now might have a claim that he’s just as good as the school’s all-time rushing leader.
After nearing the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore and running for 1,474 yards last season, nothing’s off the table for Ludvik.
“Going into last year, I knew what I was and I did the math and thought maybe I had a shot,” said Ludvik. “I needed 1,500 both years and I got about 1,400 last year, so it’d be a great thing to accomplish. It’s been on my mind.”
At 5-foot-7, Ludvik is one of the smallest players on the field, but he runs with a tenacity that demands a physical response from defenses. With quick feet and good hands out of the backfield, Ludvik will be Wahoo’s main threat on offense.
But, as Fox is happy to say, it’s not a one-man show. Junior Owen Hancock is taking over as the Warriors’ starting quarterback, Ludvik will rotate with Gavin Pokorny and Malachi Bordovsky at running back, and Wahoo also has a trio of skilled wide receivers.
There’s still work to do in getting all those players to build chemistry, but if the Warriors can accomplish that feat quickly, they’ll be a tough team to stop.
“We’ve had some really good running backs, and he’s (Ludvik) right there in the conversation,” Fox said. “We’re feeling really good with all the pieces we have around Collin, and as talented as he is, he might not have to shoulder the load as much he did last year.”
It also helps that Ludvik has an offensive line rife with potential in front of him. Jake Bordovsky and Carson Lavaley are key returning starters, while Dominek Rohleder and Dawson Rafteseth should be in line for starting roles as well.
Fox believes the Warriors still have a ways to go in achieving their true potential, but Wahoo definitely has the talent to compete in Class C-1. That was true last season, when the Warriors’ only losses came to Pierce, Adams Central and Ashland-Greenwood, three of the best teams in the class.
The Warriors open the season with back-to-back road games at Columbus Scotus and Adams Central, and those games will give a glimpse of whether the Warriors are true contenders once again.
“Getting those really tough teams early in the season gives you a barometer of where your team is at,” Fox said. “It doesn’t bother me taking a loss early in the year because we know we’re going to get into district play, and hopefully make a deep playoff run.”
