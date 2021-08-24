Wahoo's newest star running back, Colin Ludvik, has the Warriors among Class C-1's best

“We’ve had some really good running backs, and he’s (Ludvik) right there in the conversation,” Fox said. “We’re feeling really good with all the pieces we have around Collin, and as talented as he is, he might not have to shoulder the load as much he did last year.”

It also helps that Ludvik has an offensive line rife with potential in front of him. Jake Bordovsky and Carson Lavaley are key returning starters, while Dominek Rohleder and Dawson Rafteseth should be in line for starting roles as well.

Fox believes the Warriors still have a ways to go in achieving their true potential, but Wahoo definitely has the talent to compete in Class C-1. That was true last season, when the Warriors’ only losses came to Pierce, Adams Central and Ashland-Greenwood, three of the best teams in the class.

The Warriors open the season with back-to-back road games at Columbus Scotus and Adams Central, and those games will give a glimpse of whether the Warriors are true contenders once again.

“Getting those really tough teams early in the season gives you a barometer of where your team is at,” Fox said. “It doesn’t bother me taking a loss early in the year because we know we’re going to get into district play, and hopefully make a deep playoff run.”

