WAHOO — Trevin Luben receives a lot of credit for Wahoo’s football success this fall — and rightfully — but the second-ranked Warriors showcased their other strengths Friday night in a 49-7 domination of No. 10 Columbus Scotus in the Class C-1 quarterfinals.
Luben, a 190-pound senior, did rush for 174 yards and four touchdowns, combining power runs with nifty moves, and added a couple of bone-jarring tackles.
Yet, sophomore running mate Colin Ludvik displayed speed on his six carries, three of which went for touchdowns of 8, 17 and 75 yards.
“Trevin is a very good running back,” said Wahoo coach Chad Fox. “The ball got distributed to other people tonight. Colin was able to show his skill set. He’s a nice complement to what Trevin does.”
And the big boys up front dominated. Fox said he can rotate as many as 12 players along the offensive front and eight guys on the defensive line.
“It’s a luxury for us,” he said.
After punting on its first possession, Wahoo (11-0) scored on its next seven drives to lead 49-0 with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors had amassed 305 rushing yards by then, compared to just 2 for Scotus (8-3) on 14 carries.
Wahoo opened the second period with a 14-play, 80-yard drive before scoring on three of its next four plays — Ludvik’s 75-yard sprint, Luben’s 40-yard run and Luben’s 2-yard TD two plays after Peyten Walling’s interception.
“We have big-play ability, yet we have the ability to grind the clock,” Fox said. “We’ll need both.”
Wahoo inserted its reserve defenders after Luben’s 44-yard run, and Jesus Zaragoza’s seventh PAT, made the margin 49-0, and Scotus needed just two plays to score.
Tyler Palmer hit Dalton Borchers for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Palmer, who finished 16 of 32 for 222 yards, did not play in a 49-0 regular-season win for Wahoo two weeks ago.
That lopsided win did not deter the Warriors from generating motivation for Friday’s rematch.
“They’re very focused,” Fox said. “They understand each week … it’s 11 games now … that it’s nice to win, but it’s not the biggest win. Even though they’ve experienced a lot of success and have played really well, it’s not the end or the goal we have in mind. But we’re not looking past anything.”