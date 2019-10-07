Something is going to have to give when Class C-1 No. 7 Bishop Neumann’s football team plays at cross-town rival, No. 2 Wahoo, in a key district game Friday night.
Wahoo’s defense has surrendered just 146 yards rushing in six games this season, an average of only 24 yards per game during the Warriors’ 6-0 start. Bishop Neumann (5-1), on the other hand, averages 273 yards a contest on the ground, a running attack led by senior running back David Lilly (731 yards, 17 touchdowns) and senior quarterback Taylen Pospisil (397 yards).
For Wahoo linebacker Kole Bordovsky, it’s precisely the challenge the Warriors need at this point of the season. Wahoo has won its first six games by an average score of 51-3, giving up a total of 20 points all season. That’s meant more time on the sidelines after halftime for the starters on a defense that’s allowing under 100 yards per game (93.6).
Wahoo is coming off a 47-0 victory over Raymond Central (its third shutout of the season), a game in which the Mustangs had minus-15 yards rushing and nine yards of total offense overall.
The only time the starters have been on the field in the fourth quarter was Wahoo’s 28-6 win over No. 5 Aurora in Week 3.
“It’s good to win games by 50 points, but it’s also boring only playing two quarters,” said Bordovsky, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior who leads the Warriors in tackles with 78, six of which have been behind the line of scrimmage.
“Neumann is going to be a tough game, and it will be fun to finally play four quarters.”
The success of Wahoo’s defense begins up front with senior linemen Brandon Swahn (6-0, 200; 47 tackles and six quarterback sacks), Callan Phillips (6-0, 230; 29 tackles), Kalon Cooper (6-1, 220; 23 tackles) and Gunnar Vanek (6-3, 245; 18 tackles). Their ability to neutralize and manhandle the offensive line opens up Bordovsky and junior linebacker Grant Kolterman to make plays.
Kolterman, a 6-foot, 200-pound junior, has an impressive stat line – 61 tackles, 13 for losses, five sacks, two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one for a TD), a tackle for safety and a blocked kick. The third lineman in the 4-3 alignment is senior Peyton Walling, a 5-11, 170-pound senior with 19 tackles.
“Those guys on the line are the heart of our defense,” Bordovsky said. “When they do their job and fill their gap responsibilities, we usually don’t have a lot of linemen to worry about. We can just make the play.”
Wahoo coach Chad Fox has been impressed with Bordovsky both from a physical and leadership standpoint this season.
“Kole not only has great instincts and a nose for the football, he’s really smart out there as well,” Fox said. “He makes all the calls on the field for us and makes sure everyone gets lined up right. He’s on another level in terms of seeing what teams want to run and making sure we’re in the right defense to stop it.”
The secondary includes a pair of offensive standouts in seniors Trevin Luben and Thomas Waido. Luben, a 6-foot, 180-pound all-state running back, has 883 yards rushing and 17 TDs on offense, but also has 26 tackles and an interception from his free safety spot.
Waido, the 6-3, 180-pound senior quarterback, is a starting cornerback with 16 tackles and an interception to go with 514 yards passing (43 of 69, 62%)and seven TDs through the air and another 65 yards on the ground.