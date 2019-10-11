WAHOO — Bishop Neumann coach Doug Lanik figured there were three keys to playing Class C-1 No. 2-ranked Wahoo.
"No short fields for them, win the turnovers and get some offense going against their defense," said the first-year Cavalier coach.
"We got none of that. And credit Wahoo."
Wahoo pounded its way to a 23-6 victory Friday over No. 7 Neumann at Wahoo's Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors grabbed two interceptions and picked up two fumbles to set up three scores, and barely let Neumann get its breath on offense with a punishing defense.
Trevin Luben rushed 45 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and returned an interception 38 yards to set up a field goal.
The Warriors rolled up 50 carries for 210 yards and held Neumann to just 77 yards of offense for the game. Neumann didn't gain its second first down of the game until there were five minutes left to play.
"Our defensive line makes it so we have our linebackers get almost all the stops and they really handle the rush well," said Luben. "That interception was set up because everybody in front of me was incredible on defense.
"The same goes for our offensive line — they just move people around."
The line also got to celebrate a bit when Brandon Swahn scooped up a fumble and scored for the final Wahoo touchdown with 10:24 left in the game.
He was tagged for spiking the ball in the end zone after his score, but Luben explained, "Coach said if the defensive guy scores like that, it's kind of OK."
Wahoo coach Chad Fox said he was pleased with the play of his defensive and offensive lines.
"We pull our guards and they were great getting to the outside," he said.
"We have some very agile tacklers and a pair of solid centers," he said. "We can use four tackles, four guards, two centers and get the same kind of depth on defense up front. We can rotate, even though we didn't do as much as usual tonight, but our guys are in shape and they are getting better each week."
"That line is so strong and their linebackers are really good," said Lanik. "We had trouble stopping their defense. And on offense, well, it turned out the same."
Neumann's defense was almost even, though.
The Cavaliers held Luben to 2 yards or fewer 17 times, and stopped Wahoo on fourth-and-short three times in the game.
"I was impressed with what I saw from Neumann, especially that linebacker (David Lilly). He must have had more than 20 tackles, and we got stopped up pretty good a lot of times tonight," Fox said. "Neumann is a difficult team to block."
Luben, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior, said it is important that Wahoo remains focused on the future despite winning all its games this season.
"When you're a freshman or a sophomore you think, 'Oh, my gosh, we have to beat Neumann and that's everything,'" he said. "But when you're around here long enough you learn, this is big, but there's so much more to finish this season."