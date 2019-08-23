The last two seasons, Wahoo’s football team has faced heavy graduation losses, only to reach the Class C-1 state playoff semifinals and lose to the eventual state champion on the road both years.
Replacing a pair of all-state players in linebacker Sam Kolterman and lineman Jack Sutton won’t be easy, but the Warriors enter 2019 with one of the most experienced teams in C-1 with nine starters back on both offense and defense.
And that’s why the goals and expectations are a little higher this season. This year’s Warriors want to do something no other Wahoo football team has ever accomplished — reach the state championship game in Memorial Stadium.
“We’re pretty hungry,” said senior linebacker Kole Bordovsky. “The whole team has been working hard toward that (reaching the state finals) ever since the season ended last year.”
And they put in the time this summer to begin the process of reaching that goal. Wahoo coach Chad Fox said the Warriors had the best summer they’ve had in his 18 years as head coach with 54 of his 60 players posting perfect attendance in the weight room during June and July.
“The buy-in we have right now is incredible,” said Fox, who has guided the Warriors to three semifinal and three quarterfinal finishes since 2010.
“You don’t replace Sam and Jack with other all-state players, but we’ve got some good kids coming up who are looking for their chance on the field to play,” he added. “We’ve got some quality kids who will be coming in to play who have the potential to garner some postseason attention.”
One of those returning starters on offense from Wahoo’s 10-2 team last fall is an all-stater — senior running back Trevin Luben (6-0, 180) who went off for a C-1-leading 2,215 yards last fall, which is also a school record.
Four of five starters are back on the offensive line — seniors Bordovsky (6-0, 190), Brandon Swahn (6-0, 200), Callan Phillips (6-0, 230) and Gunnar Vanek (6-3, 245) — and senior tight end Nate Fox (6-3, 200) is also back. Senior quarterback Thomas Waido is a returning starter on both sides of the ball who plays in the secondary defensively.
“He’s a pretty dynamic player in the run game and as a safety, as well,” Fox said of Luben. “Trev carried a lot last year and we’ll be looking for ways to lessen the load a little if we can. We want to become a little more diverse with Thomas (Waido) in the play-action (passing) game.”
Luben said he’d be fine with less carries this season if it makes the offense more unpredictable and harder to stop.
“I’d like to see us reward the receivers who do a great job blocking for me 40 times a game,” he said.
Eight offensive starters are also starters back on defense — Bordovsky, Luben, Waido, Swahn, Phillips, Vanek as well as junior running back/defensive back Cooper Hancock (5-9, 165) and senior wide receiver/defensive back Luke Partridge (6-0, 190).
Bordovsky led the team in tackles last season with 127, including seven behind the line of scrimmage. Another senior, Peyten Walling (5-10, 165) and junior Grant Kolterman (5-11, 190) also saw significant playing time at linebacker a year ago.
“Having Kole back on defense is a luxury, like having your quarterback back on offense,” Fox said. “He understands our schemes, how we need to line up in certain formations, and now he’s taking it to another level as he understands what offenses are trying to do to our defense.”