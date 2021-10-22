Wahoo edges Malcolm with late interception, gains momentum ahead of the playoffs

MALCOLM — Wahoo grabbed some momentum heading into the playoffs with a 22-16 regular-season finale win at Malcolm on Friday.

Turning point: Wahoo earned the edge in a closely contested, defensive game with an interception by Zach Fox deep in Clipper territory with 6 minutes, 22 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Owen Hancock then ran it in for a score and a two-point conversion to push the lead to 22-9 with under four minutes left. Malcolm got a late score, but Fox recovered the ensuing onside kick to ice the game.

Air scores: Wahoo jumped onto the board right away. After recovering a fumble on Malcolm’s first play from scrimmage, the Warriors got into the end zone on a 9-yard pass from Hancock to Trent Hallowell.

Wahoo’s other first-half touchdown came on a 25-yard passing connection between Hancock and Andrew Waido.

Final notes: Wahoo heads into the state playoffs at 6-3, with all three of its losses coming against ranked teams. Malcolm’s season ends at 4-5, as the Clippers were tied for 21st in the wild-card standings heading into the game and would have needed help to qualify, even with a win.

