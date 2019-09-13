WAHOO — There were fireworks at halftime, and for good reason.
After all, Friday night’s game was a celebration for the Wahoo Warriors. It was homecoming week and a chance for revenge after last year’s season-ending loss to Aurora, even if Wahoo coach Chad Fox didn’t see it that way.
“We don’t believe in revenge or redemption or anything like that,” Fox said after the game. “Last year was last year and this year is this year.”
The Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors (3-0) flipped the script from last year, as they put together a complete performance in a 28-6 win over C-1 No. 4 Aurora (1-2).
Despite Wahoo’s desire to avoid another disappointing loss at the hands of Aurora, it didn’t show in the first quarter. Aurora held the ball for almost the entire period, as Wahoo’s only possession ended in a three-and-out.
However, the Warrior defense managed to keep the game scoreless. The Warriors forced a fumble and turnover on downs before Wahoo quarterback Thomas Waido made his first big play of the game -- and it wasn’t on offense.
Aurora quarterback Trevor Dvorak lofted a deep jump ball and Waido managed to come down with the interception.
“Every detail has to be perfect against a team of this caliber and it was one thing here, one thing there that snowballed on us and allowed the game to slip away,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said.
After the turnover, Wahoo brought a new intensity on offense. Waido completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Luke Partridge on fourth down to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead and added another score on a pass to Peyten Walling after Aurora got on the board.
The Warriors appeared content to head into the break with a 14-6 lead, but it only took one play for All-State running back Trevin Luben to make his mark. On the final play of the half, he ran for a 66-yard score, putting the Warriors up 21-6.
“He’s such a great downhill runner. … When he gets his shoulders squared up and hits a cutback lane, he’s tough to tackle,” Peterson said.
It was simply a matter of limiting mistakes and running down the clock for Wahoo in the second half. The Warriors continually fed touches to Luben and he did not disappoint, eventually punching in a 7-yard score for a 28-6 lead in the fourth quarter.
“We felt like we could just continue to lean on him and keeping their offense off the field was definitely good for us,” Fox said.