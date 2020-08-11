Vikings' ground game looks potent again with key pieces from last year returning

That’s when all-state senior teammate Evan Canoyer came to the rescue.

“Evan’s barn has some racks out there, and we were able to keep going (with workouts),” Brown said.

The best way Brown can show his gratitude is by helping pave the way for Canoyer and fellow senior running back Zane Schawang in a ground game that’s looking to surpass last year’s average of 335 yards per game.

Brown, a tackle, is one of five starters back on the offensive front, joining fellow juniors Wyatt Fanning (5-11, 225) and Jacob Krauter (6-1, 250), senior Hunter Hanke (6-2, 210) and senior tight end Tyztin Hoos (6-2, 195).

“I think we can really grind teams down in the run game,” said Schawang, who rushed for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago, and intercepted six passes as a cornerback on defense. “To be honest, it’s easy running behind those guys (on the offensive line). They create huge holes, Evan creates huge holes. I enjoy it.”

Canoyer, a state champion wrestler, rushed for 700 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 10-2 Vikings last season, while also playing outside linebacker. He will see double-duty in what will be his final football season. Canoyer has committed to wrestle in college at Cornell.