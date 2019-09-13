WAVERLY — Waverly spread the wealth on offense, with four players finding the end zone while rolling up 632 yards on the ground in a 48-33 win over Class B No. 3 Omaha Roncalli on Friday night.
Junior running back Zane Schawang and senior quarterback Mason Nieman led the charge with 224 and 219 yards rushing, respectively. Each scored two TDs for the fourth-ranked Vikings.
“Mason, from Day 1, has done fantastic things for us on and off the field,” Vikings coach Reed Manstedt said. “All our backs really set the tone tonight. Zane does his best work down the field, making guys miss.
“We start three sophomores up front, and I think it’s only common (sense) that you’re going to see that group (offense) continue to get better.”
One of those sophomore offensive line starters is Trevor Brown. At 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Brown is one of the main cogs that opened holes for Waverly’s trio of backs — including Evan Canoyer — to run through.
“Once we started pushing the ball downfield, you could tell they (Roncalli) started getting tired,” Brown said. “Our mentality was that we had nothing to prove. We just wanted to play football like we can and hit them hard.”
Waverly’s physicality was on full display. The Vikings' (3-0) punishing ground game produced seven rushing touchdowns. Five came on runs of 20 yards or more as they repeatedly gashed the Crimson Pride defense.
Clinging to a 21-20 lead at half, Nieman sprinted 67 yards for a score on the opening play of the third quarter. And after forcing a rare Roncalli punt on the ensuing possession, the Vikings drove 80 yards on nine plays — all on the ground — as Canoyer rumbled in from 12 yards out to make it 35-20.
Canoyer rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Crimson Pride all-state quarterback Jack Dotzler was as good as advertised. Dotzler, taking punishing hits from the Vikings defense all night, finished with 399 yards through the air and three touchdowns. He also added a 5-yard TD scamper in the final minute.
But a big hit by Brown on Dotzler forced a fumble that Canoyer recovered, and led to a Schawang 35-yard scoring run that put the game away at 41-20 late third quarter.
Afterward, Manstedt beamed with pride over the effort of his team.
“I’m just so proud of these guys,” he said. “They took it to heart to come out here and prove something tonight, and they did.”