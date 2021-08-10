Veteran offensive line ready to lead the charge for Lincoln Southeast this fall

It’s one of the first things that stands out when Lincoln Southeast’s first-team offense lines up on the ball — the pure size.

The majority of the Knights’ starting offense stands at 6 feet or taller, and the key to Lincoln Southeast’s season all starts up front on the offensive line. Of the Knights’ six returning starters on offense, four come from the offensive line: Gunnar Gottula (6-6), Cooper Tracy (6-2), Nate Folmer (6-1) and Owen Anthony (6-0).

Those players will contribute on the defensive line along with the 6-4 Teitum Tuioti, and with junior running back Max Buettenback poised for a big season, Southeast should have a steady presence in the trenches.

“We expect them to play well,” said Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula. “It’s a good group; we have four guys with starting experience coming back and (we’re) just looking to continue building some depth, some of those guys are going to have to play both ways now. That should be one of the strong points of our team for sure.”