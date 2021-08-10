Veteran offensive line ready to lead the charge for Lincoln Southeast this fall

It’s one of the first things that stands out when Lincoln Southeast’s first-team offense lines up on the ball — the pure size.
The majority of the Knights’ starting offense stands at 6 feet or taller, and the key to Lincoln Southeast’s season all starts up front on the offensive line. Of the Knights’ six returning starters on offense, four come from the offensive line: Gunnar Gottula (6-6), Cooper Tracy (6-2), Nate Folmer (6-1) and Owen Anthony (6-0).
Those players will contribute on the defensive line along with the 6-4 Teitum Tuioti, and with junior running back Max Buettenback poised for a big season, Southeast should have a steady presence in the trenches.
“We expect them to play well,” said Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula. “It’s a good group; we have four guys with starting experience coming back and (we’re) just looking to continue building some depth, some of those guys are going to have to play both ways now. That should be one of the strong points of our team for sure.”
Another strong point is returning Super-State linebacker Jake Appleget, who will also be the Knights’ top target at wide receiver. As one of only two returning starters on defense, Appleget has a leadership role getting players lined up pre-snap. He also flashed his trustworthy hands on offense, hauling in several 40-yard passes without a single drop.
He’ll undoubtedly be a key target for senior quarterback Willem Reddick, who takes over for McGinness Schneider. Reddick attempted just two passes last season, but Gottula said the coaching staff always had confidence he was game-ready if they needed him.
They’ll certainly need him this year, and Reddick showed off a nice spiral and accuracy with most of his throws on Tuesday. His leadership was also on display at practice, as Reddick showed his knowledge of the playbook by motioning his teammates quickly into different sets.
“He’s a kid that takes his preparation really seriously,” Gottula said. “He didn’t get a ton of snaps last year, but he had himself ready to play. He’s a guy that prepares well and had a great offseason in the weight room and studies the playbook, so him and our other quarterbacks will be able to step in when needed.”
