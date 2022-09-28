Varsity experience as a sophomore prepared Baxter to step into productive quarterback role for Southeast

Owen Baxter got a taste last season.

More than a taste, actually. A sophomore in 2021, Baxter logged major snaps for a Lincoln Southeast football team that went 5-5 and qualified for the Class A state playoffs.

The thing is, Baxter got most of those snaps at places other than quarterback.

So when he earned the starting job this fall, the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder was still a relative newcomer to the position at the varsity level.

"First week it was definitely a little nerve-wracking, just coming in to the season being a junior, not having a ton of experience starting. But I think I’ve definitely settled in," Baxter said this week as the Knights prepared for their rivalry game against Lincoln Southwest.

"Other kids on the team have definitely helped me along the way, helping me stay calm, just doing what I need to do during the game, and me helping them do what they need to do also."

If he had nerves in the season opener against Elkhorn South, he didn't show it, as he went 21-for-29 for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a competitive game that eventually went Elkhorn South's way.

It helped that Baxter had already gotten familiar with the speed of the varsity game after playing in all 10 of Southeast's contests as a sophomore.

Many of those snaps came on defense, where Baxter had 41 tackles from his safety position. He also piled up 290 kick return yards and 63 punt return yards, and filled in at running back enough to rush 33 times for 154 yards and a touchdown when injuries hurt Southeast's depth at that position.

Finally at the end of the season, Baxter stepped behind center as the starting quarterback for Southeast's playoff loss to Omaha Burke.

"I think that game I was even more nervous than the start of the season this year, just being on the younger half of the team, and having to lead the team," Baxter said of playing in the 21-3 loss. "It was really tough, but I think it definitely helped for this year."

As Baxter has grown more comfortable, Southeast's offense has continued to improve. A few tweaks have helped open up the run game, where senior Max Buettenback has run for 506 yards, and Cash Buettenback has added 201 more. Third on the team in rushing? Baxter, at 136 yards and two touchdowns.

"He’s a student of the game, for sure. He’s watching a lot of film, and really understands what we want to do week in and week out," Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. "I think he’s just done a really good job of completing the ball at a high percentage, but also he’s a threat to run the ball as well.

"I think the last couple weeks he’s really figured out when to do that, and when to be careful with the football. So that’s just a guy growing through his first few games as a varsity starter."

To be sure, Baxter's passing numbers stack up well, even if he isn't asked to throw the ball as much as other quarterbacks in Class A.

Baxter is completing 65% of his passes, throwing for 691 yards and seven touchdowns through five games. In last Friday's 56-35 win against Millard North, Baxter was 7-for-8 for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Just once in five games has Baxter failed to complete at least 65% of his throws, and that came in a 31-10 win against Lincoln North Star.

Now, Baxter will take the Knights (3-2) into battle against one of the city's most established, experienced quarterbacks in Lincoln Southwest's three-year starter Collin Fritton in what essentially is a game for the city championship.

"Our coaches always say, just go 1-0 this week. And then another thing they're trying to talk to us about is staying composed, especially with it being our rival, and probably for the city championship," Baxter said.

"It's definitely fun, because we know they're a good team, and we're a good team also."