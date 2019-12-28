Van Housen, Luben, Ducker headline 2019 Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club

A trio of state champion running backs — Osceola/High Plains’ Keaton Van Housen, Trevin Luben of Wahoo and Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker — top the 44th annual Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club honoring the top 2019 rushers in Nebraska high school football.

There were 62 seniors who reached the mark this season, 30 juniors, 10 sophomores and two freshmen. Of those, 48 came from the 11-man classifications, 46 were eight-man players and 10 played six-man football.

There were 10 who rushed for over 1,000 yards but also passed for more than 1,000, as well — Will Gatzemeyer of BRLD, Cambridge’s Paxton Ross, Heartland Lutheran’s Justis Bader, Omaha Skutt’s Tyson Gordon, Hartington-Newcastle’s Shaye Morton, Ainsworth’s Caleb Allen, Lutheran High Northeast’s Jaxson Kant, St. Edwards’ Will Lawrence, Sioux County’s Tommy Watson and Millard South’s TJ Urban.

Waverly was among the 10 schools that had two rushers on the list with Mason Nieman and Zane Schawang.

Since 1975, there have been 3,648 Nebraska high school backs to make the list.

2019 Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club

* -- two-time 1,000-yard rusher; ** -- three-time 1,000-yard rusher