Van Housen, Luben, Ducker headline 2019 Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club

A trio of state champion running backs — Osceola/High Plains’ Keaton Van Housen, Trevin Luben of Wahoo and Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker — top the 44th annual Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club honoring the top 2019 rushers in Nebraska high school football.
There were 62 seniors who reached the mark this season, 30 juniors, 10 sophomores and two freshmen. Of those, 48 came from the 11-man classifications, 46 were eight-man players and 10 played six-man football.
There were 10 who rushed for over 1,000 yards but also passed for more than 1,000, as well — Will Gatzemeyer of BRLD, Cambridge’s Paxton Ross, Heartland Lutheran’s Justis Bader, Omaha Skutt’s Tyson Gordon, Hartington-Newcastle’s Shaye Morton, Ainsworth’s Caleb Allen, Lutheran High Northeast’s Jaxson Kant, St. Edwards’ Will Lawrence, Sioux County’s Tommy Watson and Millard South’s TJ Urban.
Waverly was among the 10 schools that had two rushers on the list with Mason Nieman and Zane Schawang.
Since 1975, there have been 3,648 Nebraska high school backs to make the list.
2019 Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club
* -- two-time 1,000-yard rusher; ** -- three-time 1,000-yard rusher
Keaton Van Housen, Osceola/High Plains -- 2,283, Sr.*
Trevin Luben, Wahoo -- 2,136, Sr.*
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West -- 2,100, Sr.**
Eli Larson, St. Paul -- 2,050, Jr.*
Sabastain Harsh, Scottsbluff -- 2,014, Sr.*
Jackson Perrien, Sutton -- 1,991, Sr.*
Isaiah Harris, Millard South -- 1,859, Sr.*
Jase Williams, Burwell -- 1,764, Sr.**
Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD -- 1,750, Sr.*
Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock -- 1,703, Sr.*
Braden Eisenhauer, Bloomfield -- 1,682, Sr.*
Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast -- 1,655, Sr.*
Ryan Lauby, Overton -- 1,618, Sr.*
Gabe Conant, Adams Central -- 1,617, Sr.**
Cade Wiseman, Sutton -- 1,607, Jr.*
Caden Egr, Yutan -- 1,600, Jr.
Carson Oestreich, Pierce -- 1,575, Sr.*
Quade Myers, Dundy Co./Stratton -- 1,573, Soph.*
Jacob Krul, Scottsbluff -- 1,571, Sr.
Taylor Wemhoff, Humphrey St. Francis -- 1,545, Sr.
Brett Tinker, Pierce -- 1,535, Sr.*
Dylan Soule, Osceola/High Plains -- 1,523, Sr.*
Tommy Stevens, Ord -- 1,521, Jr.
Isaac Noyd, Cross County -- 1,514, Jr.
Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County -- 1,513, Sr.
Justin Erb, Wakefield -- 1,510, Jr.
Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy -- 1,491, Sr.
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw -- 1,483, Soph.
Jacob Hoffman, Plainview -- 1,472, Sr.*
Serbando Diaz, Dundy Co./Stratton -- 1,450, Jr.*
Tommy Watson, Sioux County -- 1,435, Sr.*
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt -- 1,414, Sr.
Dana Hobbs, McCool Junction -- 1,414, Sr.
Andrew Bedner, Millard North -- 1,411, Sr.
Keithan Stafford, Doniphan/Trumbull -- 1,405, Sr.*
Ethan Mullally, North Bend -- 1,402, Jr.
Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman -- 1,401, Sr.
Waylon Schneider, Cody-Kilgore -- 1,377, Sr.
Pierce Utterback, Hitchcock County -- 1,362, Sr.*
Haydon Olds, Minatare -- 1,355, Sr.
Clayton Denker, David City -- 1,353, Sr.
Will Lawrence, St. Edward -- 1,347, Freshman
Davon Brees, Centennial -- 1,347, Sr.
Dex Larsen, Blair -- 1,329, Jr.*
Eli Hustad, Elkhorn South -- 1,307, Sr.
David Reazola, Harvard -- 1,300, Sr.*
Carter Seim, Cross County -- 1,293, Soph.
Caleb Moural, Aurora -- 1,290, Sr.
TJ Urban, Millard South -- 1,285, Jr.*
Jaxson Kant, Lutheran High NE -- 1,281, Sr.*
Eddie Gonzalez, Minden -- 1,276, Sr.*
Miko Maessner, Kearney -- 1,264, Sr.*
Dominic Darrah, Palmyra -- 1,248, Sr.
Mason Nieman, Waverly -- 1,241, Jr.
Wyatt Wagner, CWCE -- 1,233, Sr.
David Lilly,Wahoo Neumann -- 1,228, Sr.
Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell -- 1,223, Sr.
Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke -- 1,218, Jr.
Elijah Heusinkvelt, Overton -- 1,213, Jr.
Nick Sich, Papillion-LV South -- 1,200, Sr.
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood -- 1,197, Sr.*
Romeo White, Santee -- 1,190, Soph.
Austin Dormann, Garden County -- 1,189, Sr.
Cole Price, Papillion-LV -- 1,184, Jr.
Paxton Ross, Cambridge -- 1,177, Sr.*
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth -- 1,164, Jr.
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge -- 1,162, Soph.
Trae Hickman, Sandhills-Thedford -- 1,160, Soph.
Reid Korth, Wayne -- 1,156 Jr.
Tony Murray, Boys Town -- 1,156, Soph.
Jaron Meyer, Oakland-Craig -- 1,143, Jr.
Jeffrey Schmeits, Riverside -- 1,143, Jr.
Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley -- 1,133, Sr.
Rashad Madden, Ralston -- 1,128, Soph.
Jackson Ramold, Elkhorn Mt. Michael -- 1,120 Sr.
Alex Worthing, Arthur County -- 1,117, Jr.
Braden Klover, Southern -- 1,104, Sr.*
Aidan Aldana, Nebraska City Lourdes -- 1,104 Soph.
Cayden Loomis, Deshler -- 1,103, Jr.
Brody Nelson, Beatrice -- 1,101, Jr.
Derek Gibson, Maxwell -- 1,095, Sr.
Corbin Jernigan, McCook -- 1,091, Sr.
Cody Wright, North Platte -- 1,085, Jr.
Tyler Larby, Atkinson West Holt -- 1,083, Jr.
Nolan Belt, Emerson-Hubbard -- 1,078, Sr.
Brian Turek, Hemingford -- 1,074, Sr.*
Spencer Denaeyer, Mullen -- 1,058, Jr.
Jimmy Allen, Crofton -- 1,056, Soph.
Colton Stubbs, Eustis-Farnam -- 1,045, Freshman
Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth -- 1,045, Sr.*
Connor Floyd Sutherland -- 1,041, Sr.*
Dylan Vogt, Pender -- 1,039, Jr.
Bryce Classen, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family -- 1,035, Sr.
Tyler Schleeman, Maywood/Hayes Center -- 1,023, Sr.
Zane Schawang, Waverly -- 1,022, Jr.
Cole Seims, Tri County -- 1,016, Jr.
Colby Coons, Twin Loup -- 1,015, Sr.
Eli Macke, Clearwater/Orchard -- 1,011, Sr.
Triston Nicks, Wilcox-Hildreth -- 1,008, Jr.
Jacob Keiser, Hartington Cedar Catholic -- 1,006, Sr.**
Justis Bader, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran -- 1,005, Sr.
Quinston Larsen, Grand Island-Heartland Lutheran -- 1,002, Jr.
Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle -- 1,001, Sr.
Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central -- 1,001, Jr.