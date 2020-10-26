'V-shaped' recovery has Christian back in C-1 playoffs after two-year struggle

Two years ago, Christian had just 24 players out for football. In 2019, the number increased to 35, thanks to some recruiting in the hallways by Koch and other football players.

Among those coming into the program last season was a trio of current seniors who have helped Christian become one of the top rushing teams in the state — fullback Ian Paul, the team’s leading rusher, as well as Jonas Burgher and Gunner Dworak, both of whom have game-breaking speed on the perimeter.

Paul’s emergence at fullback became a necessity when one of last year’s top ball carriers, junior Ethan Berrier, was sidelined by a hamstring injury early in the season.

“Getting those guys to come out last year as juniors has been real key for us,” Christian coach Kurt Earl said. “Jonas (Burgher) is a great example. Early last season, he made some great plays and he was learning a ton. He started to be more and more consistent, and now he’s a key starter for us on both sides of the ball.”

The move to a run-based offense also has made the Crusaders a more physical team on both sides of the ball and has been a major factor in Christian’s improved play defensively.