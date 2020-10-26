'V-shaped' recovery has Christian back in C-1 playoffs after two-year struggle

A lot has been made in recent months of a possible “V-shaped” recovery as it pertains to the U.S. economy and COVID-19.
There’s nothing hypothetical, however, about the V-shaped recovery of the Lincoln Christian football program this season.
When quarterback Alex Koch and his fellow seniors were freshmen in 2017, the Crusaders qualified for the Class C-1 playoffs.
The next two seasons, however, the Crusaders took a nosedive: 0-9 in 2018 and 1-8 a year ago as young, inexperienced players in key positions, low participant numbers, a difficult schedule and a transition period into a totally new offensive scheme took their toll.
Things have rebounded on the football field in a big way for a school known more as a basketball power (four state titles, four runner-up finishes and 16 state tournament appearances since 1988). After COVID-19 issues at Nebraska City caused their final regular season game to be canceled Friday, the eighth-ranked Crusaders bring a 7-1 record into Friday’s first-round playoff home game against Gothenburg.
“It’s just great to see all the hard work we put in finally pay off,” said Koch, whose development at quarterback helped move Christian from a pro spread passing attack to a run-oriented flexbone offense over the past two seasons.
“We’ve known we can do this, and especially last year, we were so close in so many games,” Koch added. “We’re seeing it come to fruition and we’re just having a blast doing it.”
Two years ago, Christian had just 24 players out for football. In 2019, the number increased to 35, thanks to some recruiting in the hallways by Koch and other football players.
Among those coming into the program last season was a trio of current seniors who have helped Christian become one of the top rushing teams in the state — fullback Ian Paul, the team’s leading rusher, as well as Jonas Burgher and Gunner Dworak, both of whom have game-breaking speed on the perimeter.
Paul’s emergence at fullback became a necessity when one of last year’s top ball carriers, junior Ethan Berrier, was sidelined by a hamstring injury early in the season.
“Getting those guys to come out last year as juniors has been real key for us,” Christian coach Kurt Earl said. “Jonas (Burgher) is a great example. Early last season, he made some great plays and he was learning a ton. He started to be more and more consistent, and now he’s a key starter for us on both sides of the ball.”
The move to a run-based offense also has made the Crusaders a more physical team on both sides of the ball and has been a major factor in Christian’s improved play defensively.
Christian surrendered 29 or more points in seven of its eight losses last season. This year’s defense, led by senior standout linebacker Josh Free, has limited opponents to 14 or fewer points in six of Christian's seven wins.
Friday’s cancellation turned the last regular-season game into a bye week. But the Crusaders did not sit home idle Friday night, instead choosing to have an open practice under the lights and combining it with a clinic for the Junior Crusaders program.
“We started doing things like these (for the younger kids) three or four years ago, and I think it makes a difference in building our program for the future,” Koch said. “Sometimes on Thursdays when they (the junior high team) have home games, we’ll take five minutes out of practice and go cheer them on. And in the summer, we’ll work their camp, teach them a few plays and show them the ropes.”
