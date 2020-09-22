Using 'resolve and resiliency,' Ashland-Greenwood clears obstacles in its 4-0 start

To get to 4-0 this season, the Ashland-Greenwood football team has had to overcome the graduation of 16 seniors from last year’s 10-1 team that reached the Class C-1 quarterfinals, a pair of two-touchdown deficits against Auburn and Wayne, and an ankle injury that’s sidelined returning all-state player Cale Jacobsen.
Not only have the C-1 No. 5 Bluejays been able to extend their regular-season winning streak to 13 games, but they’ve done something last year’s squad couldn’t achieve — a win at Wayne. Ashland-Greenwood avenged their playoff loss with a 28-20 overtime win Friday over the Blue Devils, No. 4 last week in C-1.
“I love the resolve and resiliency our guys have,” said Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson, whose team opens district play this Friday at 4-0 Raymond Central. “It doesn’t matter what’s in front of them, they just keep fighting together and they don’t get too high or too low, they just keep going.”
Jacobsen, a 6-foot-3 junior all-state basketball player and future Division I college recruit in that sport, went down with an ankle injury in practice two weeks ago and has missed the past two games.
Jacobsen was an all-state defensive back/wide receiver last season as a sophomore and had moved to quarterback for the Bluejays. Sophomore Nick Carroll has started the past two games in Jacobsen’s place, and he responded by completing 14 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown against Wayne this past Friday.
“Cale has big shoes to fill, he’s a great athlete, and it was the help of the team around me that made it happen,” Carroll said. “Cale is helping me a ton right now, he’s almost like another coach. If I make a wrong read in-game, he helps me, we get it fixed and hopefully we improve for the next drive.”
Jacobsen says he hopes to return to the football field next week, and he has no intention of shutting it down the rest of the fall to begin focusing on the upcoming basketball season.
“I enjoy football, I like coming out here, it’s super-fun,” said Jacobsen, who threw for 261 yards and ran for another 99 in Ashland-Greenwood’s first two games, which included a 21-20 conquest of Auburn in the opener.
“If I want these guys to come play basketball with me in the winter even though football is their first sport, I need to come out here and give 100% to football in return.”
One of those graduation losses was all-state running back Bryce Kitrell, now a freshman at Ohio. But as Kitrell was leaving, senior Matthew Schuster was returning to Ashland-Greenwood after leaving A-G following his eighth-grade year when his family moved to Cozad.
In his three years as a Haymaker, Schuster rushed for 2,065 yards and 11 TDs, including 837 in seven games a year ago.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Schuster has parlayed his power running style into 414 yards and six touchdowns this season, including 153 yards on 23 carries and three scores against Wayne.
His father’s job required a move back to Ashland-Greenwood in January, and the rest of the Bluejays were happy to see Schuster walking the hallways when the second semester began earlier this year.
“We hadn’t seen him since eighth grade, so it was a nice surprise,” said senior wide receiver/safety Lane Zimmerman, whose interception in overtime sealed the victory over Wayne. The 6-foot, 180-pounder also caught seven passes for 119 yards and a TD in that game, pushing his season total to 13 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns.
“We knew he was going to be a great addition to the team,” Zimmerman added. “It’s really worked out well, he’s been fun to work with. We just picked up where we left off his eighth-grade year.”
Schuster decided not to join the basketball team at midseason and instead turned his attention to the current football season.
“I trained at Explosive Edge, just trying to get better physically, and I think it’s made a difference for me this season,” Schuster said. “I’m really excited to be back here, be a part of this team and reconnect with everyone. We’ve got a chance to do something special this season.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
