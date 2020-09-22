Using 'resolve and resiliency,' Ashland-Greenwood clears obstacles in its 4-0 start

“Cale has big shoes to fill, he’s a great athlete, and it was the help of the team around me that made it happen,” Carroll said. “Cale is helping me a ton right now, he’s almost like another coach. If I make a wrong read in-game, he helps me, we get it fixed and hopefully we improve for the next drive.”

Jacobsen says he hopes to return to the football field next week, and he has no intention of shutting it down the rest of the fall to begin focusing on the upcoming basketball season.

“I enjoy football, I like coming out here, it’s super-fun,” said Jacobsen, who threw for 261 yards and ran for another 99 in Ashland-Greenwood’s first two games, which included a 21-20 conquest of Auburn in the opener.

“If I want these guys to come play basketball with me in the winter even though football is their first sport, I need to come out here and give 100% to football in return.”

One of those graduation losses was all-state running back Bryce Kitrell, now a freshman at Ohio. But as Kitrell was leaving, senior Matthew Schuster was returning to Ashland-Greenwood after leaving A-G following his eighth-grade year when his family moved to Cozad.

In his three years as a Haymaker, Schuster rushed for 2,065 yards and 11 TDs, including 837 in seven games a year ago.