Using outside doubt to motivate, 'dialed-in' Southwest improves to 3-0 with win vs. East

After barely missing the playoffs last season, Lincoln Southwest felt like it had a great summer leading into this season.

That summer of work — and some other motivation — has helped launch the Silver Hawks to a 3-0 record after a 31-17 against No. 10 Lincoln East on Friday at Seacrest Field.

“We kind of fed off of people outside of our locker room that doubted us a little bit,” head coach Andrew Sherman said after the win. “Not that we needed the extrinsic motivation. Man, these guys are dialed in, and we got such good leaders. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys for their tenacity and their fight.”

The experience from last season has helped Southwest immensely heading into this season. The Silver Hawks returned numerous skill position players on offense from last season — plus several leaders all across the field.

“Football is a byproduct of the great leaders that we have,” Sherman said. “Whether it’s throwing, catching, tackling, the discipline that they’ve shown day-in, day-out, is really why this is happening. I’ve always been a guy that preaches the small things make the big things happen, and this group believes that more than I do.”

The Silver Hawks’ win over East was a complete victory.

Quarterback Collin Fritton threw for a touchdown and ran in another, and Cal Newell scampered for a pair. The offensive efficiency was off the charts.

Their defense stepped up, too, coming up with two momentum-changing turnovers.

“It was a team effort all around,” Fritton said. “The line blocked. Cal ran his butt off. (Receiver) Jack (Baptista) made plays getting him the ball in space. It was everybody. … And the 'D' was great tonight. It was just an overall team win.”

The Silver Hawks created their separation right out of the halftime break. Tied 10-10, they came up with an interception after East started marching down the field, turning it into a touchdown.

A three-and-out for the defense and a short Spartan punt into a big wind gave Southwest the ball back before the Hawks scored another touchdown to make it 24-10 seven minutes into the second half.

“We had the decision to take the wind in the third quarter or the fourth, and thank goodness we went with having the wind in the third,” Sherman said. “And thank goodness we got off to a good start in that third quarter.”

East quarterback Jeter Worthley gashed the Silver Hawk defense in the first half. But his two mistakes in the second half, coupled with the stifling defense, was the difference in the game.

“(East’s) run read stuff is really good and that quarterback is a good athlete,” Sherman said. “It was really getting our run fits and being more disciplined in our tackling. Eye disciple is a key on defense, and every once in a while we didn’t have that in the first half.”

Southwest has a short week ahead against Papillion-La Vista Thursday.

“We are just taking it one game at a time, one practice at a time,” Fritton said. “Staying focused, not worrying about the second week, the weeks ahead. Just worrying about the game this week and who we have to play.”