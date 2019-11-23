In a perfect world, the new toy at the state high school football championship games will not be used. It will stay cooped up in a booth at Memorial Stadium for six games in two days, and no one will notice its presence.
But not every call is perfect. This is the nature of sports.
So when the National Federation of State High School Associations, in February, gave its blessing to the use of instant replay at state football championship games, the Nebraska School Activities Association immediately signed up, so to speak, passing its usage at a May board meeting.
For the first time in Nebraska, instant replay will be used for the six state championship games taking place Monday and Tuesday in Lincoln.
"There's probably a couple plays last year, or the year before, if you look back and go, 'Dang, that really impacted how the game turned out,' and nobody wants that," said NSAA assistant director Nate Neuhaus, who oversees football. "We want to make sure in a game like this, both teams that are playing each other have a good game, and the officials have a good game.
"Nobody feels worse than officials when they don't get a call right, and this allows them to get it right."
Neuhaus said instant-replay dialogue had been going on for a few years before the NFHS decision. Several states, including Minnesota and Texas, have been using it for championship games.
The key to making it happen here? The technology already was in place at Memorial Stadium. Division I college football stadiums are equipped for instant replay.
"Having that pass (from the NFHS), we had an opportunity in Nebraska then to create our own policy, create our own protocols, and we had the resources at Memorial Stadium to do it, and really, that was the catalyst," Neuhaus said of NU's support in making this a reality. "The technology is in place, and it's ready to go for us."
The biggest difference from college football and NFL is coaches will not have the option to challenge plays. Instead, the call to challenge a play will come from the replay booth, which will have two officials, and two technicians who are running the footage and capturing the film.
The two booth officials will analyze the action on monitors between plays. If they spot a questionable call before the ball is snapped on the next play, they'll page the five officials on the field and two sideline officials, and the game will be stopped. The head official will make the announcement, head to the sideline and put on a headset and talk to the officials upstairs.
You have free articles remaining.
The booth officials will only stop the game if they need more time to look at a play, and Neuhaus doesn't expect the games to slow down.
"Maybe one of the biggest concerns was, 'How much is this going to impact the game?' Is this going to turn into long, drawn-out football games?" he said. "We're not (going to draw out games). This is a replay that is based on the call on the field (being) correct, and it's only if it's indisputable evidence that we can overturn something."
The 2018 Class B state final between Omaha Skutt and Scottsbluff, for example, likely would have seen instant replay come into play on two occasions.
In the first half, Skutt running back Jarod Epperson rolled off the pile and sprinted to the end zone for a touchdown. Replay showed Epperson's elbow may have touched the ground before he shot back up. That was part of 27-point second quarter for the SkyHawks.
Another Skutt touchdown came into question when the ball carrier lost the ball at the goal line. The officials ruled it a touchdown.
The plays didn't decide a one- or two-possession game. Skutt won 48-27.
"We got beat by a better football team than we were, but if (instant replay review) had been in last year, there would've been a couple touchdowns that might've been taken off," said Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall, who was an assistant last year.
Neuhaus and the NSAA did their homework. They talked to NCAA Division I officials and other states about how to use instant replay.
Their advice? Keep it simple.
"You want it there to fix the egregious issues," Neuhaus said. "We're not questioning calls necessarily, especially at the high school level. In college, you're looking at seven or eight or nine officials, and in high school you've got five. Sometimes there's just things that you don't cover (on the field), whether it's a catch-no catch, or a turnover or a spot of the ball.
"We just wanted to assist the officials in making sure we get it right and nobody wants to get it right more than the officials do."