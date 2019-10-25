Class A
No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5, 344) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0, 417)
No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3, 369) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2, 377)
No. 12 Millard North (4-5,350) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1, 394)
No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4, 349) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0, 396)
No.14 Papillion-LV South (5-4, 349) at No. 3 Millard South (8-1, 397)
No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4, 352) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1, 391)
No. 10 Creighton Prep (6-3, 363) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2, 380)
No. 15 Omaha North (4-5, 347) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1, 397)
Class B
No. 16 Beatrice (3-6) at No. 1 Scottsbluff (9-0)
No. 9 Mount Michael Benedictine (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3)
No. 13 Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Northwest (8-1)
No. 12 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 5 Hastings (7-2)
No. 15 Blair (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (9-0)
No. 10 Seward (5-4) at No. 7 Bennington (6-3)
No. 14 Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 3 Waverly (8-1)
No. 11 McCook (5-4) at No. 6 Omaha Roncalli (7-2)
You have free articles remaining.
Class C-1
No. 16 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0)
No. 9 Bishop Neumann (6-3) at No. 8 Ogallala (7-2)
No. 13 Cozad (6-3) at No. 4 Pierce (9-0)
No. 12 Ord (6-3) at No. 5 Gothenburg (8-1)
No. 15 Mitchell (5-4) at No. 2 Wahoo (9-0)
No. 10 Wayne (7-2) at No. 7 Kearney Catholic (7-2)
No. 14 Chase County (5-4) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
No. 11 Aurora (6-3) at No. 6 Columbus Scotus (7-2)
Class C-2
No. 16 Yutan (5-4) at No. 1 Oakland-Craig (9-0)
No. 9 Archbishop Bergan (7-2) at No. 8 Battle Creek (8-1)
No. 13 North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 4 North Bend Central (8-1)
No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 5 BRLD (8-1)
No. 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at No. 2 Sutton (8-1)
No. 10 Centennial (6-3) at No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1)
No. 14 Centura (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-0)
No. 11 Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 6 Aquinas (7-2)