Class A
No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5, 344) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0, 417)
No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3, 369) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2, 377)
No. 12 Millard North (4-5,350) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1, 394)
No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4, 349) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0, 396)
No.14 Papillion-LV South (5-4, 349) at No. 3 Millard South (8-1, 397)
No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4, 352) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1, 391)
No. 10 Creighton Prep (6-3, 363) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2, 380)
No. 15 Omaha North (4-5, 347) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1, 397)