Unique situation adds to excitement for Shrine Bowl players, coaches

That’s the message both head coaches — Lincoln High’s Mark Macke for the North and Ashland-Greenwood’s Ryan Thompson for the South — are conveying to their respective teams. The two-a-day practices that began Monday have been unbearably hot, especially for athletes who have not been in full pads and helmets for more than eight months.

Just the chance to play football is enough to fight through the elements.

“The kids are very, very excited to be out here,” Thompson said. “I think they understand that we’re kind of getting back to that normal where we have sports, we’re able to do something we love, and it was something that had been taken away for a while. They’ve taken the attitude to make everything we can out of this week.”

Macke and Thompson are both impressed with what they’ve seen from their 45-man squads in the first three days of practice.

For Macke, it’s a chance to dust off the playbook he had during the 2017 and ’18 seasons at Lincoln High when he had two-time first-team Super-State quarterback Cedric Case leading the state in passing.