Unique situation adds to excitement for Shrine Bowl players, coaches

KEARNEY — When the Shrine Bowl football players finally meet the young patients and learn how the Shriners Hospitals provide specialized care to children regardless of the family’s ability, it always puts a little more intensity and enthusiasm into the all-star contest.
The 62nd annual game slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium, however, has even more incentive for the players and coaches gathered this week preparing for the contest.
It’s believed it will be the first football game played at the high school, college or pro level in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to a halt in mid-March.
The game was originally scheduled for June 6, but had to be postponed as conditions in the state had not improved enough to allow it.
“It’s a big deal, it’s huge,” Centennial all-state running back Davon Brees said after the South’s Wednesday morning practice at Kearney High School.
“There’s a lot of eyes on us and there will be colleges looking at this game and seeing how we do it,” he added.
With the Ivy League on Wednesday suspending its upcoming football season, “we don’t know how many more (games) we’re going to get (this season),” added Brees, who will continue his career at Morningside. “You play every snap like it’s your last.”
That’s the message both head coaches — Lincoln High’s Mark Macke for the North and Ashland-Greenwood’s Ryan Thompson for the South — are conveying to their respective teams. The two-a-day practices that began Monday have been unbearably hot, especially for athletes who have not been in full pads and helmets for more than eight months.
Just the chance to play football is enough to fight through the elements.
“The kids are very, very excited to be out here,” Thompson said. “I think they understand that we’re kind of getting back to that normal where we have sports, we’re able to do something we love, and it was something that had been taken away for a while. They’ve taken the attitude to make everything we can out of this week.”
Macke and Thompson are both impressed with what they’ve seen from their 45-man squads in the first three days of practice.
For Macke, it’s a chance to dust off the playbook he had during the 2017 and ’18 seasons at Lincoln High when he had two-time first-team Super-State quarterback Cedric Case leading the state in passing.
The North has two Class B all-state quarterbacks to ignite the passing game — Central Missouri recruit Nick Bohn (who will join Case there this fall) of Bennington, who threw for 3,121 yards and 38 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior, and Morningside basketball recruit Jack Dotzler of Omaha Roncalli, who threw for a Class B record 3,421 yards and 41 TDs last season.
“They both can sling it,” Macke said. “Nick has a big-time arm, and he can run it, too.”
Macke, however, is looking for a balanced attack with second-team Super-State running back Jaylon Roussell from Omaha Burke (1,218 yards in 10 games, 12 TDs) in the backfield and an offensive front anchored by a pair of all-state tackles — 6-foot-7, 320-pound Preston Kellogg of Papillion-La Vista and 6-6, 270-pounder Sam Clarkson of Scottsbluff.
“I feel like we can have pretty good balance,” Macke said after the North practice Wednesday at Horizon Middle School. “We’ve got some big guys up front and a running back with the ability to break one at any time.”
The South counters with a pair of all-state quarterbacks as well in Nebraska Wesleyan recruit Evan Johnson of Adams Central (C-1) and Norris’ Aiden Oerter (B). Brees has also established himself as a threat at running back early this week in practice.
“I just like all their energy right now,” said Thompson, whose all-state running back, Bryce Kitrell, had to report to Ohio late last month and dropped out of the game. “They’re going at 100 miles per hour learning an all-new offense and new terms, and they’re doing a great job.”
Shrine Bowl executive director Dave MacDonald said this year’s “Beyond the Field” session with the players and patients will be conducted virtually on Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The players hear some of the patients’ individual stories and health struggles, and learn about the Shriners’ treatment programs to help them and ongoing research.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!