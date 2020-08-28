Undeterred by Pius X's quick start, Lincoln East QB Walters leads team to Week 1 win

Lincoln East’s bid to take down Lincoln Pius X and start the season with a win looked slim at best after the Thunderbolts’ first two offensive plays. Pius X scored on its first two snaps to take a 13-0 lead.
But, the Spartans got things going and earned bragging rights in the Battle of A Street, taking home a 40-20 win at Aldrich Field.
Blake Vodicka scored on the first play from scrimmage for the Thunderbolts when he took a pitch 63 yards around the left side for a touchdown. East went three-and-out, and Pius X struck again with an 80-yard pass from Colby Chapelle to Joe Staab.
“We weren’t worried,” East quarterback Noah Walters said. “We kept ourselves composed, and I told the team it was going to be an offensive game and we just had to keep attacking even more.”
Walters and the Spartans did just that. The quarterback passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for one more as his team piled on an offensive onslaught to get back in the game.
Walters hit Carter Glenn for a 63-yard touchdown pass to answer Pius X’s 13-0 lead. The Spartan defense forced a punt, and Walters threw an 81-yard score to Brayan Van Meter on the second play of the next possession. Just like that, East led 14-13.
“We made a couple of big mistakes on the first couple of series, and we’ve got some young kids that have to adjust to things and get ready for game experience,” East coach John Gingery said. “Once we were able to do that, things kind of gelled.”
The Thunderbolts reclaimed the lead on a short touchdown pass from Chapelle to Drew Easley, but East’s defense kept them from scoring the rest of the night.
Walters hit Glenn again, this time for a 46-yard touchdown to tie the game at 20 right before halftime. East recovered a Pius X fumble deep in opposing territory, and Hunter Epp ran it in from 2 yards out. The Spartans never trailed again.
East put the game away with a back-breaking, 93-yard drive in the fourth quarter, capped by a short scoring run by Jaelyn Welch, that extended the lead to 34-20.
“Everything’s different, with the masks and the heat,” Gingery said of his team’s first game during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just getting through this is a big part of it, getting into an actual game situation, there’s a lot of things we have to continue to get used to.”
Lincoln East vs. Pius X, 8.28
