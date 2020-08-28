Undeterred by Pius X's quick start, Lincoln East QB Walters leads team to Week 1 win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln East’s bid to take down Lincoln Pius X and start the season with a win looked slim at best after the Thunderbolts’ first two offensive plays. Pius X scored on its first two snaps to take a 13-0 lead.

But, the Spartans got things going and earned bragging rights in the Battle of A Street, taking home a 40-20 win at Aldrich Field.

Blake Vodicka scored on the first play from scrimmage for the Thunderbolts when he took a pitch 63 yards around the left side for a touchdown. East went three-and-out, and Pius X struck again with an 80-yard pass from Colby Chapelle to Joe Staab.

“We weren’t worried,” East quarterback Noah Walters said. “We kept ourselves composed, and I told the team it was going to be an offensive game and we just had to keep attacking even more.”

Walters and the Spartans did just that. The quarterback passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for one more as his team piled on an offensive onslaught to get back in the game.

Walters hit Carter Glenn for a 63-yard touchdown pass to answer Pius X’s 13-0 lead. The Spartan defense forced a punt, and Walters threw an 81-yard score to Brayan Van Meter on the second play of the next possession. Just like that, East led 14-13.