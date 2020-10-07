Two-Minute Drill: Waverly-Plattsmouth game matches up the two leading rushers in Class B

Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (6-0) at Bellevue East (1-5), 7 p.m.: Don’t expect the Knights to be looking past a struggling Bellevue East team, not with a high seed for the playoffs on the line during the last two weeks of the regular season.

Lincoln Northeast (0-6) at Class A No. 6 Creighton Prep (3-2), 7 p.m., Westside’s Phelps Field: Creighton Prep rode the wave of the incredible comeback win over Millard West in Week 5 with a solid 24-7 road win at North Platte last Friday to hand the Bulldogs their first loss. The Junior Jays not only have Nebraska tight end commit AJ Rollins, but another Division I college prospect in the versatile receiver/defensive back Alex Bullock.

Fairbury (1-4) at Class C-1 No. 9 Lincoln Christian (5-1), 7 p.m.: The Jeffs picked up their first win last week, 34-29, over Nebraska City. The teams share one common opponent in Falls City. Christian beat Falls City 42-21 last Friday, while the Tigers shut out Falls City 55-0 in Week 5.