Two-Minute Drill: Waverly-Plattsmouth game matches up the two leading rushers in Class B

Friday’s games
North Platte (4-1) at Class A No. 8 Lincoln East (4-2), 4:30 p.m., Seacrest Field: The contrast in styles couldn’t be more striking. North Platte’s ground game, led by senior fullback Cody Wright (629 yards) averages a Class A high 333.8 yards per game. East quarterback Noah Walters leads Class A in passing with 1,926 yards and 20 touchdown passes. The team with the better defense wins this one.
Class B No. 7 Plattsmouth (5-1) at B No. 6 Waverly (4-2), 7 p.m.: This game pairs up the top two rushers in Class B — Plattsmouth junior Christian Meneses (853 yards, 10 TDs) and Waverly senior Zane Schawang (743 yards, 10 TDs). Both had huge games last week and will be looking for similar performances in Week 7.
Lincoln Pius X (2-4) at Columbus (4-2), 7 p.m., Pawnee Park: Both teams are looking to regain some momentum. Pius X had trouble finding any offense in a shutout loss to Millard South, while the Discoverers suffered some defensive breakdowns in a 41-19 loss to Kearney.
Kearney (1-3) at Lincoln High (1-5), 7 p.m., Beechner Athletic Complex: It appears Kearney may be starting to come around after missing two weeks because of COVID-19 quarantines and losses to No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Westside and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast. Kearney quarterback Preston Pearson rushed for 99 yards and four TDs in the win over Columbus and passed for another 101 and another score.
Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (6-0) at Bellevue East (1-5), 7 p.m.: Don’t expect the Knights to be looking past a struggling Bellevue East team, not with a high seed for the playoffs on the line during the last two weeks of the regular season.
Lincoln Northeast (0-6) at Class A No. 6 Creighton Prep (3-2), 7 p.m., Westside’s Phelps Field: Creighton Prep rode the wave of the incredible comeback win over Millard West in Week 5 with a solid 24-7 road win at North Platte last Friday to hand the Bulldogs their first loss. The Junior Jays not only have Nebraska tight end commit AJ Rollins, but another Division I college prospect in the versatile receiver/defensive back Alex Bullock.
Fairbury (1-4) at Class C-1 No. 9 Lincoln Christian (5-1), 7 p.m.: The Jeffs picked up their first win last week, 34-29, over Nebraska City. The teams share one common opponent in Falls City. Christian beat Falls City 42-21 last Friday, while the Tigers shut out Falls City 55-0 in Week 5.
Lincoln Lutheran (2-4) at Bishop Neumann (3-2), 7 p.m.: Neumann’s district opener against Wilber-Clatonia in Week 5 was canceled because of W-C COVID-19 issues, and the week off didn’t seem to help the Cavaliers, losing at Centennial last Friday. Lutheran snapped its four-game losing streak with an impressive 44-0 win over Syracuse, a game in which quarterback Josh Duitsman completed 14 of 18 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns while also running for two scores.
Hampton (2-3) at Parkview Christian (3-2), Larry & Carol Frost Field, 4 p.m.: Parkview will be looking to shake off a 66-point loss at top-ranked McCool Junction last week. Hampton is coming off the positive vibes of a 41-point triumph over Heartland Lutheran.
Papillion-La Vista (2-4) at Lincoln Southwest (2-4), 8:15 p.m., Seacrest Field: Both teams are probably better than their records indicate. Papio’s losses are to No. 2 Omaha Westside, No. 4 Elkhorn South, No. 5 Lincoln Southeast and No. 6 Creighton Prep. Monarch junior receivers Tyson Money and Luke Lindenmeyer have combined for 28 receptions for 668 yards and six TDs.
North Star has a bye week.
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!