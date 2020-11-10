Two-Minute Drill: Top four ranked teams squaring off in D-1 semifinals

The Journal Star's Ron Powell breaks down Friday's state semifinals in Classes D-1, D-2 and D-6.
Friday's games
Class D-1
No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton (10-0) at No. 4 Tri County (10-0), 6 p.m.: Tri County got a tough test at Weeping Water in the quarterfinals, but prevailed after quarterback Cole Siems rushed for 188 yards and two TDs and running back Jack Holsing added 143 and another TD. Like the Trojans, Dundy County-Stratton likes to run the ball, averaging 325 yards per game on the ground. Senior running back Serbando Diaz has 1,705 yards and 29 TDs this fall, while junior quarterback Quade Myers has rushed for 1,048, passed for another 879 and has accounted for 34 TDs.
No. 2 Burwell (11-0) at No. 1 Cross County (11-0), 6 p.m.: Cross County crushed Elm Creek 62-6 in the quarterfinals behind a rush game that picked up a season-high 543 yards, led by 270 yards and five TDs from junior Carter Seim and 175 yards and a TD by senior Issac Noyd. Burwell, looking for its fifth trip in six years to Memorial Stadium after finishing as state runner-up a year ago, counters with junior Caleb Busch, who has 2,075 yards and 43 TDs this fall.
Class D-2
No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (9-1) at No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford (11-0), Dunning, 5 p.m.: While Sacred Heart came from behind to knock out an undefeated Osceola team in the quarterfinals, Sandhills/Thedford overwhelmed Pleasanton for the second time in three weeks. The Knights intercepted six passes, including two by Dane Pokorny, who also rushed for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
No. 4 Central Valley (10-0) at No. 1 BDS (10-0), Bruning, 5:30 p.m.: In the quarterfinals, BDS rolled past No. 6 Kenesaw for the second time this season behind Dominic Philippi’s six touchdowns — four rushing and two receiving. Central Valley quarterback Ty Nikoliczak has completed 68% of his passes this fall for 1,383 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 383 and 14 more scores.
Class D-6
No. 3 Sterling (9-0) at No. 5 Arthur County (8-2), Arthur, 1:30 p.m. MST: The Jets flew past Red Cloud in the quarterfinals, led by Derek Buss’ 174 yards rushing and two TDs and Garret Hier’s 81 passing yards and three touchdowns. Arthur County’s offense is as balanced as it can get, averaging 177 yards both on the ground and through the air per game. Running back Alex Worthing has 1,098 yards and 23 TDs, and is also the Wolves’ leading receiver with 42 catches for 623 yards and 10 scores.
No. 1 McCool Junction (10-0) at Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 1 p.m.: Cody-Kilgore’s playoff run includes a first-round win over Stuart, avenging a regular-season loss, and a 42-8 win over No. 2 and previously unbeaten Potter-Dix in last week’s quarterfinals. McCool is still unchallenged in the playoffs, posting a 79-20 win over Paxton in the quarters behind Owen McDonald’s 224 yards rushing and four TDs.
