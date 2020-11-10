Two-Minute Drill: Top four ranked teams squaring off in D-1 semifinals

The Journal Star's Ron Powell breaks down Friday's state semifinals in Classes D-1, D-2 and D-6.

Friday's games

Class D-1

No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton (10-0) at No. 4 Tri County (10-0), 6 p.m.: Tri County got a tough test at Weeping Water in the quarterfinals, but prevailed after quarterback Cole Siems rushed for 188 yards and two TDs and running back Jack Holsing added 143 and another TD. Like the Trojans, Dundy County-Stratton likes to run the ball, averaging 325 yards per game on the ground. Senior running back Serbando Diaz has 1,705 yards and 29 TDs this fall, while junior quarterback Quade Myers has rushed for 1,048, passed for another 879 and has accounted for 34 TDs.

No. 2 Burwell (11-0) at No. 1 Cross County (11-0), 6 p.m.: Cross County crushed Elm Creek 62-6 in the quarterfinals behind a rush game that picked up a season-high 543 yards, led by 270 yards and five TDs from junior Carter Seim and 175 yards and a TD by senior Issac Noyd. Burwell, looking for its fifth trip in six years to Memorial Stadium after finishing as state runner-up a year ago, counters with junior Caleb Busch, who has 2,075 yards and 43 TDs this fall.

Class D-2