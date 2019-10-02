Thursday's game
Lincoln North Star (1-4) at Lincoln East (3-2), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: The Lincoln prep sports community is comforting and supporting the family of East football coach John Gingery this week after the death Saturday of his son, Travis, who played for his father at East in the early 2000s. The East football and track teams have always been like a second family for the longtime coach, so expect an inspired effort Thursday night from the Spartans, one that will make their coach proud.
Friday's games
Class D-2 No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (4-0) at Parkview Christian (1-3), 4 p.m.: Parkview isn’t letting its low participant numbers keep it from trying to compete against the top teams in D-2. The Patriots lost by 46 last week at No. 4 Johnson-Brock, but scored 20 points in the contest. The next time Sacred Heart comes to Lincoln, it may be just down from Parkview Christian at Memorial Stadium in the state finals in November.
Omaha Benson (0-5) at Lincoln Southwest (3-2), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Southwest needed to erase a 14-point second half deficit and force overtime at home to escape winless North Platte last week. This should be a much more focused Silver Hawk team this week for a Benson squad that lost 62-0 to No. 9 Kearney last Friday.
Omaha South (3-2) vs. Lincoln Northeast (1-4), Beechner Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.: After scoring 54 points combined the previous two weeks, Northeast had trouble getting anything going offensively in a 44-0 loss to Papillion-La Vista South last Friday. When the Rockets can get the ball to senior wide receiver Jesston Howard, good things happen. South’s offense averages 421 yards per game, an effort led by quarterback Christiano Barrientos (1,154 yards total offense).
Lincoln Christian (1-4) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (2-3), Pius X’s Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: Both teams come into the Spirit Sword rivalry game with momentum. Behind sophomore Ethan Berrier’s 126 yards, Christian rushed for 332 total and didn’t attempt a pass in snapping its 14-game losing streak with the 39-16 win over Falls City. It was the passing game that clicked for Lutheran in its 62-20 win at Nebraska City last week as sophomore quarterback Josh Duitsman was 16-of-21 for 280 yards and six touchdowns.
Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (4-1) at Bellevue East (1-4), 7 p.m.: Bellevue East, which lost 55-3 to Lincoln East last week, has also faced No. 1 Bellevue West and No. 6 Omaha Westside this season. The Chieftains do have a 6-foot-4 wide receiver in Gage Dengel, who is getting college recruiting attention. After facing five playoff-level teams to start the season, the Knights may finally get a chance to rest some starters and give reserves some quality varsity playing time.
Lincoln Pius X (1-4) at Omaha Central (3-2), 7 p.m.: Both teams have played Lincoln High the past two weeks, with Pius X winning 34-0 over the Links on Sept. 20 and Central claiming a 17-7 triumph last week. Central has offensive threats in senior quarterback Abraham Hoskins III (a South Dakota State recruit) and senior running back Deanthony Bridgeford-Jackett (134 yards rushing last week vs. Lincoln High).
Lincoln High (0-5) at North Platte (0-5), 7 p.m.: North Platte almost notched its first win last week, leading by 14 in the second half before falling 41-34 in overtime to Lincoln Southwest. Behind running back Cody Wright, the Bulldogs rushed for 363 yards against the Silver Hawks. Lincoln High will need a stout run defense to post its first win of the season.
Crete (2-3) at Class B No. 10 Seward (2-3), Concordia University, 7 p.m.: Two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in Class B — Crete’s Zach Fye and Seward’s Ben Myers — battle it out in this one. Myers led Seward to 305 total yards in a narrow 35-28 loss to No. 5 Northwest, rushing for 78 yards and passing for another 112.