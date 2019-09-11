Friday’s games
Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside (2-0) vs. A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (1-1), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: Injuries to key players limited Westside in its season-opening wins over Bellevue East and Papillion-La Vista, but expect the Warriors to use all of their available weapons, particularly Super-State speedster Avante Dickerson, in every possible situation. The outcome here will likely be determined by how well the Warriors can match up with Southeast’s size and strength up front, and slowing down the best power running game in the state led by physical senior back Nick Halleen.
Lincoln Southwest (1-1) vs. Lincoln East (2-0), Seacrest Field, 8 p.m.: The East defense, led by senior defensive end Jett Janssen and junior linebacker Quinton Adams, held Northeast to negative 39 yards rushing last week and has surrendered just seven points in the first two games. Southwest’s strength is up front as well, a group headlined by senior Dane Gebers, so expect a competitive, low-scoring, physical affair.
Class A No. 8 Creighton Prep (2-0) vs. Lincoln High (0-2), Beechner Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.: There’s no easing into the season for the young Links after their first two games against No. 1 Bellevue West and No. 9 Grand Island. Prep senior quarterback John Coniglio has completed 75 percent of his passes for 310 yards and also leads the team in rushing with 121 yards. Junior teammate AJ Rollins, a 6-6 tight end/defensive end, has a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
Gretna (0-2) at Lincoln Pius X (0-2), Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: Both teams have struggled offensively early with Gretna scoring a combined 14 points in losses to Millard South (53-7) and Papillion-La Vista South (24-7) and Pius X just three points against East (23-0) and Millard South (41-3). The Thunderbolts will be looking to get their ground game established with senior backs Justin Leggott and Jon Andreasen.
Lincoln North Star (0-2) at Class A No.7 Elkhorn South (2-0), Elkhorn High School, 7 p.m.: The young Navigators have been unable to crack the scoreboard in season-opening losses to Southwest and Kearney. It will be a difficult task this week as well against a Storm team that features one of the top offensive linemen in the country from the junior class in Teddy Prochazka, a standout linebacker in senior Jack Paradise and a go-to running back Eli Hustad.
Lincoln Northeast (0-2) at Omaha Bryan (0-2), 7 p.m.: The Rocket offense has managed just seven points in the first two games, but should find success against a Bryan defense that’s surrendered 117 points, including a 61-6 thrashing by Omaha South last week. Northeast’s passing game with junior quarterback Jeremiah Collier and senior receiver Jesston Howard showed promise against the Spartans.
Lincoln Lutheran (1-1) at Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (2-0), 7 p.m.: Adams Central opened the season by beating defending state champion Aurora and continued the momentum with a 42-14 win over Milford last week. The Patriots have one of the best quarterback-wide receiver trios in the state in Evan Johnson (394 yards passing, six TDs), Leif Spady (13 catches for 132 yards, three TDs) and Tyler Slechta (12 catches, 137 yards, three TDs) to go with a pair of standout running backs in senior Gabe Connant (110 yards) and junior Macrae Huyser (177 yards). A tough stretch for Lutheran, which lost by 34 at No. 7 Bishop Neumann last week.
Kearney Catholic (1-1) at Lincoln Christian (0-2), 7 p.m.: Christian has come close to breaking its 12-game losing streak twice this season in a one-point overtime loss to Platteview and an eight-point setback to Omaha Concordia last week. Kearney Catholic is coming off a 45-10 loss at Aurora, but will look to rebound behind junior quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (315 yards of total offense in two games).
Class C-1 No. 4 Aurora (1-1) at C-1 No. 2 Wahoo (2-0), 7 p.m.: This is the game Wahoo has been pointing to since the end of last season when Aurora beat the Warriors twice on its way to the C-1 state title, the final time in the semifinals of the playoffs. Aurora is more of a ground-based team this season without record-breaking Super-State quarterback Baylor Scheierman, and it appears the Huskies made significant improvement from Week 1 (a 24-8 loss to Adams Central) to Week 2 (a 45-10 win over Kearney Catholic). The Warriors, led by all-state running Trevin Luben and linebackers Grant Kolterman and Kole Bordovsky, don’t appear to have a weakness.
Class B No. 3 Omaha Roncalli (1-1) at B No. 4 Waverly (2-0), 7 p.m.: Waverly already got into pass defense mode last week, surviving an onslaught from Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn. This week, the Vikings have to figure out how to slow down Roncalli’s Jack Dotzler, who accounted for four TDs and threw for almost 300 yards in an eight-point loss to No. 1 Omaha Skutt last week.