Thursday’s game
Class A No. 4 Omaha Burke at A No. 7 Lincoln Southeast, Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: The big game of opening weekend features intriguing storylines. Burke, state champion at 13-0 last season, brings back Notre Dame commit and Super-State wide receiver Xavier Watts, who will be going against a Southeast secondary featuring two Division I athletes — safety Isaac Gifford (Oregon State and Wyoming offers) and cornerback Isaac Appleget, a South Dakota State recruit. Running back will also be front-and-center with Burke’s Jaylon Roussell and Southeast’s Nick Halleen, a 1,000-yard rusher a year ago at Northeast. Southeast could verify its credentials as a state champion contender with a win.
Friday’s games
Mead at Parkview Christian, 4 p.m.: Low participant numbers and inexperience will make for a challenging season for Parkview. Mead should be much improved from its 3-5 squad last season with a number of key players returning.
Platteview at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.: The first on-campus night football game in school history has generated plenty of excitement for the Crusaders. A chance to snap a 10-game losing streak is raising the adrenaline level for the hosts, who lost 22-15 at Platteview in last year’s opener.
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, Seacrest, 7 p.m.: Both teams graduated first-team Super-Staters, but both also bring back their starting quarterbacks from 2018 — senior Laken Harnly for Southwest and junior DJ McGarvie for the Navigators. This will be a coming-out party for a number of athletes on both squads who have been waiting patiently for their chance to perform on the varsity level.
Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X, Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: Jett Janssen leads the Spartans’ experienced offensive and defensive lines, areas where Pius X will be breaking in talented but new players. A stable of running backs, highlighted by seniors Jon Andreasen and Justin Leggott, will help the Thunderbolt offensive line find its footing early in the season.
Class A No. 1 Bellevue West at Lincoln High, Beechner Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.: Lincoln High graduated almost everyone from last year, while Bellevue West brings back nearly everybody, including Super-State senior wide receiver Zavier Betts (Nebraska recruit) and Super-State senior running back Jay Ducker (Northern Illinois pledge).
Lincoln Northeast at Fremont, Heedum Field, 7 p.m.: The Rockets used last year’s 22-0 win over Fremont in the opener as a launching pad to a 5-4 season, just missing the playoffs. The Tigers will have a definite size advantage up front led by 6-4, 290-pound senior Kade Richardson.
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran, Abel Stadium, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7 p.m.: Lutheran quarterback James Admiraal shredded Concordia’s defense a year ago in the opener, completing 16 of 17 passes for 356 yards and seven TDs before breaking his collarbone in Week 2 against Bishop Neumann and missing the rest of the season.
Class B No. 5 Seward at No. 6 Waverly, 7 p.m.: Seward will transition from a record-breaking passing team to a smash-mouth run squad with Tyler Lenz leading an experienced line and Gabe Knisley as the running back. Defense will be Seward’s strength this year, and they’ll have their hands full contending with junior standout Vikings running back Evan Canoyer.
Beatrice at Class B No. 7 Norris, 7 p.m.: This matchup lost some luster this summer when Beatrice speedster Andrew Mahoney went down with a season-ending ACL tear. Norris, however, should have its burner in the backfield, Nebraska walk-on recruit Ashton Hausmann, the Class B 100-meter state track meet champion last spring.