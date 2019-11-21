Friday’s game
No. 2 McCool Junction (11-0) vs. No. 1 Harvard (11-0), Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium, 7 p.m.: These two teams have been No. 1 and 2 all season in the rankings, so this is the state final everyone anticipated way back in August. Harvard was all over Creek Valley early in its semifinal last Friday, taking a 36-6 lead into halftime before claiming its 50-20 win. Quarterback Noah Okraska threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns for the Cardinals, while teammate David Reazola had five carries for 129 yards and caught three passes for 82 yards. McCool Junction used an 80-yard interception return for a TD by Owen McDonald to help get past Cody-Kilgore 40-28 in its semifinal. McCool Junction’s Dana Hobbs rushed for 194 yards and three scores.