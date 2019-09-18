Thursday’s game
Norfolk (0-3) at Lincoln Northeast (1-2), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Northeast got its aerial game going in its 34-7 win over Omaha Bryan last Friday as sophomore quarterback Dylan Gray completed 13 of 18 passes for 170 yards and three TDs, and senior wide receiver Jesston Howard had five catches for 100 yards and a pair of scores. On paper this looks like an even matchup between two teams desperately looking for midseason momentum.
Friday’s games
Lincoln Pius X (0-3) at Lincoln High (0-3), Beechner Field, 7 p.m.: The Links have had the toughest schedule in the state so far this season with losses to Bellevue West, Grand Island and Creighton Prep. Lincoln High will look to establish quarterback Davis Buchanan, running back Tyrese Jones and wide receiver Keyshon Buckman against a Thunderbolt team looking to do the same thing with quarterback Joe Finder and backs Justin Leggott and Jon Andreasen.
A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (2-1) at Lincoln East (2-1), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: East had trouble getting its offense going in a shutout loss to Lincoln Southwest, and the Spartans will need others to step up around quarterback Austin Schneider. East is big and physical upfront like the Knights, which makes for an interesting matchup against Southeast’s physical running back, Nick Halleen, who leads Class A with 545 yards this season.
Lincoln Southwest (2-1) at Elkhorn (2-1), 7 p.m.: Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow will test a Silver Hawk defense that’s shut out two of their first three opponents. The junior was 13-of-17 for 173 yards and three TDs in a win over Columbus last week. Southwest QB Laken Harnly is a dual threat that the Antlers must be aware of.
Lincoln North Star (0-3) at Omaha South (3-0), 7 p.m.: South’s first five opponents are winless at this point, and the Packers have outscored their first three foes (Omaha Northwest, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Benson) by a combined 165-12. Senior running back Mikey Vasquez has 351 yards rushing and eight TDs, while junior quarterback Christiano Barrientos has rushed for 238 yards and thrown for 444 more. This could be a good opportunity for North Star to break through if the Navigators can find some offense to go with quarterback DJ McGarvie.
Milford (1-2) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-2), Pius X’s Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: Lutheran has faced a difficult schedule so far with losses the last two weeks to C-1 No. 5 Bishop Neumann and C-1 No. 3 Adams Central by a combined score of 82-6. Look for things to open up for sophomore quarterback Josh Duitsman moving forward. Milford rides the momentum of a 14-point win over Auburn into this one.
Lincoln Christian (0-3) at C-1 No. 5 Bishop Neumann (3-0), 7 p.m.: The Cavaliers continued to roll last week with a 42-13 win over Fort Calhoun, a victory led by David Lilly’s 172 yards rushing, three TDs and 20 tackles on defense. Christian has been competitive in all three games this season but has yet to break through to snap a losing streak that’s now at 13 games.
Clarkson/Leigh (0-2) at Parkview Christian (1-1), 4 p.m.: Clarkson/Leigh’s season totally changed this summer when junior all-state running back Tommy McEvoy was lost for the season with an ACL tear. Clarkson/Leigh’s schedule has not been favorable, either, with losses at D-1 No. 3 Howells-Dodge and home against D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis to start the season. Parkview had a bye last Friday after defeating Omaha Christian 46-36 on the road two weeks ago.
A No. 3 Millard West (3-0) at A No. 2 Millard South (3-0), Buell Stadium, 7 p.m.: The premier game in the state Friday feels like a semifinal playoff game at midseason. Lots of game-breakers on both sides. Millard South all-state senior running back Isaiah Harris and junior quarterback TJ Urban have combined for 703 yards rushing behind a line led by Wyoming recruit and Super-State tackle Kohl Herbolsheimer. Millard West has Division I wide receivers in Dalys Beanum (South Dakota State) and Kaedyn Odermann (Harvard), and a quarterback in Tristan Gomes who is a Cal State-Fullerton baseball recruit. Millard South all-state speedster Chase Perchal is still sidelined with a knee injury.
A No. 7 Elkhorn South (3-0) at A No. 1 Bellevue West, 7 p.m.: Containing Bellevue West’s offensive weapons will be a huge chore for the Storm. In last week’s win over Papillion-La Vista South, Thunderbird Super-State running back Jay Ducker had 287 yards, Husker wide receiver recruit and Super-Stater Zavier Betts had four catches for 200 yards and quarterback Nate Glantz threw for 280 yards. The Thunderbirds may be getting South Dakota State wide receiver recruit Nate Sullivan back from a broken ankle this week, so the offense may be getting even more potent.