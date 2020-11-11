Two-Minute Drill: Rematches from the regular season highlight C-1, C-2 semifinals

Ron Powell breaks down Friday's semifinals in Classes C-1 and C-2, including a No. 1 vs. 2 clash when C-1 top-ranked Pierce hosts St. Paul.
Friday’s games
Class C-1
No. 4 Kearney Catholic (9-1) at No. 6 Adams Central (9-2), 7 p.m.: Adams Central was 6-0 and ranked No. 1 when the Patriots lost at Kearney Catholic 33-22 in Week 7. Nebraska quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and was 13-of-19 passing for 185 in that game. Adams Central was without sophomore star running back Hyatt Collins (1,492 yards, 20 TDs) in the 35-6 quarterfinal win over Ashland-Greenwood, but the Patriots got 102 yards rushing from MacRae Huyser, an 82-yard TD run by Oaklyn Smith and 218 yards passing from Cam Foster, with both TD tosses going to Tyler Slechta.
No. 2 St. Paul (10-1) at No. 1 Pierce (10-0), 6 p.m.: Pierce showed right away that the major graduation losses from last year’s state runner-up team would not be a factor at all this season by steamrolling St. Paul in the season-opener 55-38. The Bluejays are more balanced offensively than they were a year ago, with sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting passing for 1,358 yards and 20 TDs, and sophomore receiver Benjamin Brahmer making 37 receptions for 636 yards and nine scores. Pierce can still run the ball, as well, averaging just under 300 yards per game on the ground. Keeping St. Paul all-stater Eli Larson (1,985 yards, 29 TDs rushing) under control will be a major chore. He had 152 yards in the first meeting against Pierce.
Class C-2
No. 5 Yutan (9-1) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (11-0), Fremont’s Heedum Field, 7 p.m.: Bergan’s coming out party this season was its 41-13 season-opening win at Yutan, which has won nine straight games since then. Yutan smashed No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia 54-19 in the quarterfinals behind senior quarterback Brady Timm’s 128 yards rushing, 151 passing and three touchdowns (two passing, one running), and senior all-state running back Caden Egr’s 110 yards on the ground and one TD. Expect a much more competitive game than the regular-season contest.
No. 2 Oakland-Craig (10-1) at No. 3 Ord (10-0), 6 p.m.: Both teams survived hard-fought, physical quarterfinal games to advance. Oakland-Craig, the defending state champion, had eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the 15-6 quarterfinal win over Hartington Cedar Catholic, three of which came from junior linebacker Tavis Uhing. The Knights will need another stout defensive performance against an Ord team that features senior running back Tommy Stevens, who now has 1,337 yards and 25 touchdowns this season after picking up 114 yards and a TD in a 24-12 win at Aquinas in the quarters.
