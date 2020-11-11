Two-Minute Drill: Rematches from the regular season highlight C-1, C-2 semifinals

Friday’s games

Class C-1

No. 4 Kearney Catholic (9-1) at No. 6 Adams Central (9-2), 7 p.m.: Adams Central was 6-0 and ranked No. 1 when the Patriots lost at Kearney Catholic 33-22 in Week 7. Nebraska quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and was 13-of-19 passing for 185 in that game. Adams Central was without sophomore star running back Hyatt Collins (1,492 yards, 20 TDs) in the 35-6 quarterfinal win over Ashland-Greenwood, but the Patriots got 102 yards rushing from MacRae Huyser, an 82-yard TD run by Oaklyn Smith and 218 yards passing from Cam Foster, with both TD tosses going to Tyler Slechta.

No. 2 St. Paul (10-1) at No. 1 Pierce (10-0), 6 p.m.: Pierce showed right away that the major graduation losses from last year’s state runner-up team would not be a factor at all this season by steamrolling St. Paul in the season-opener 55-38. The Bluejays are more balanced offensively than they were a year ago, with sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting passing for 1,358 yards and 20 TDs, and sophomore receiver Benjamin Brahmer making 37 receptions for 636 yards and nine scores. Pierce can still run the ball, as well, averaging just under 300 yards per game on the ground. Keeping St. Paul all-stater Eli Larson (1,985 yards, 29 TDs rushing) under control will be a major chore. He had 152 yards in the first meeting against Pierce.