Two-Minute Drill: Quarterback matchup highlights Westside-Millard South semifinal

Ron Powell breaks down Friday's semifinals in Classes A and B, including a showdown between No. 2 Omaha Westside and No. 3 Millard South.
Friday’s games
CLASS A
No. 7 Kearney (5-4) at No. 4 Elkhorn South (9-1), 6 p.m.: One week after avenging an earlier loss to defending state champion Bellevue West, Kearney gets another chance to revisit a regular-season loss after the Bearcats fell to Elkhorn South 28-21 in overtime on the road in Week 8. Elkhorn South’s size up front and power running game was too much for Lincoln Southeast to handle in the quarterfinals. The Storm defense held Southeast to 33 yards in the second half, and the offense rushed for 262 yards, led by the trio of Ben Warren, Dilan Krause and Cole Ballard, who combined for 44 carries for 249 yards.
No. 3 Millard South (8-1) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (10-0), Phelps Field, 7 p.m.: Westside has become the prohibitive favorite for the state championship with Bellevue West eliminated, and the Warriors certainly looked the part offensively last week in their 49-28 win against Lincoln East in the quarterfinals. The top two returning quarterbacks from last year — Millard South’s TJ Urban (Air Force recruit) and Omaha Westside’s Cole Payton (North Dakota State recruit) — headline this one. Payton had 166 yards on just nine carries and reeled off a 90-yard TD run against the Spartans last week. Urban had 244 yards rushing and passed for another 141 in a 34-20 quarterfinal win over Creighton Prep.
CLASS B
No. 9 Plattsmouth (8-2) at No. 8 Aurora (8-3), 7 p.m.: Both pulled off what might be considered mild upsets in the quarterfinals to advance. Both teams have a star junior running back. Aurora’s Mack Owens rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-21 win over No. 6 Norris last week. Christian Meneses had 160 yards on 42 carries and a pair of touchdowns in Plattsmouth’s 34-27 win over a shorthanded No. 2 Bennington squad.
No. 4 Elkhorn (9-2) at No. 3 Hastings (9-1), Wilson Field, Hastings College, 7 p.m.: Waverly was able to bottle up Elkhorn star running back Aiden Young, but Antlers quarterback Grant Gutschow and wide receiver Gannon Gragert proved to be too much to handle. Gutschow threw for 245 yards and Gragert caught six passes for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hastings posted its second win over Northwest in three weeks in a 45-42 shootout in which Tigers all-state quarterback Jarrett Synek threw for 339 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 121 and two more scores.
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!