Two-Minute Drill: Quarterback matchup highlights Westside-Millard South semifinal

Ron Powell breaks down Friday's semifinals in Classes A and B, including a showdown between No. 2 Omaha Westside and No. 3 Millard South.

Friday’s games

CLASS A

No. 7 Kearney (5-4) at No. 4 Elkhorn South (9-1), 6 p.m.: One week after avenging an earlier loss to defending state champion Bellevue West, Kearney gets another chance to revisit a regular-season loss after the Bearcats fell to Elkhorn South 28-21 in overtime on the road in Week 8. Elkhorn South’s size up front and power running game was too much for Lincoln Southeast to handle in the quarterfinals. The Storm defense held Southeast to 33 yards in the second half, and the offense rushed for 262 yards, led by the trio of Ben Warren, Dilan Krause and Cole Ballard, who combined for 44 carries for 249 yards.